Turkey, Senegal discuss defence industry, security cooperation

"Today we discussed joint steps that we can take in the areas of security, the defence industry and the fight against terrorism," Erdogan told a televised press conference with Sonko in the capital Ankara.
"We are pleased with the growing interest of our African brothers in Turkish defence products. We look forward to further strengthening our solidarity in this area in the coming period," he said.
Turkey has in recent years consolidated its foothold in Africa, at a time when many African countries are turning away from their former colonial rulers.
Ankara has signed defence agreements with a number of states spanning the breadth of the continent, including Somalia, Libya, Kenya, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Ghana.
Those agreements have opened up contracts for Turkey's defence manufacturers, notably for its reputedly reliable and inexpensive drones.
On Thursday, Erdogan hailed Africa as the "star of our century" with its wealth of young workers, dynamism and natural beauty.
"No country with a global vision can ignore the African continent or turn its back on this magnificent geography," he said.
He said anyone who criticised Turkish-African partnership was "trying to confine our country to shallow waters".
"We reject any arrogant, condescending, orientalist approach to the African continent", he added.
