Military Space News
UAV NEWS
 Leonardo DRS completes first sea trials of maritime counter drone system for small uncrewed vessels
illustration only
Leonardo DRS completes first sea trials of maritime counter drone system for small uncrewed vessels
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Aug 13, 2025

Leonardo DRS has completed its first open-water trials of a maritime Mission Equipment Package (MEP) designed to protect naval fleets from uncrewed aerial systems. The scalable system adapts the company's land-based mobile short-range air defense and C-UAS technologies for small uncrewed surface vessels, enabling remote ship defense against aerial and surface threats.

The demonstrations, held in realistic sea states, validated the MEP's ability to detect, identify, and track drone threats while also performing counter-surface ship tracking. The trial package included the BlackLab passive RF detection system, the STAG EO/IR gimbal with advanced thermal cameras, and a tactical data management system using Leonardo DRS's sensor fusion operating system with AI-enabled RF and optical target recognition.

"The U.S. Navy faces the same evolving drone threats as our land forces, and we recognize the urgency of delivering a reliable solution to protect the lives of sailors," said Cari Ossenfort, senior vice president and general manager of the Leonardo DRS Naval Electronics unit. "By leveraging our proven expertise in mobile ground-based counter-UAS and short-range air defense systems, we have rapidly developed and demonstrated a maritime force protection capability that provides sailors with full-spectrum situational awareness and the tools to detect, track, and defeat threats at the tactical edge."

Designed for flexibility, the maritime MEP can integrate active and passive RF, EO/IR sensors, 4G/5G electronic-warfare systems, and scalable kinetic or non-kinetic effectors via a MOSA open system architecture. This modular approach allows it to operate on multiple vessel types and mission profiles.

Leonardo DRS developed the MEP drawing on its extensive integration experience across domains, supporting missions in force protection, C5I, naval propulsion, and advanced networking for the U.S. military and allied forces worldwide.

Related Links
 Leonardo DRS
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
UAV NEWS
Royal Canadian Navy selects MDA Space for next generation drone surveillance systems
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Aug 09, 2025
 MDA Space Ltd. (TSX:MDA) has secured two major contracts from the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) to deliver up to six advanced Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS) for Halifax-class frigates. The agreements support the Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) UAS initiative, designed to expand the Navy's maritime threat detection and situational awareness capabilities in Canadian and international waters. The first contract, worth roughly $39 million, covers the procurement ... read more
UAV NEWS
Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine

 Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30

 Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine

 Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
UAV NEWS
Standing on White House roof, Trump jokes about installing missiles

 Israel intercepts Huthi missiles ans strikes Hezbollah missile factory killing 4

 Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to six: Ukraine

 22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit
UAV NEWS
Leonardo DRS completes first sea trials of maritime counter drone system for small uncrewed vessels

 Royal Canadian Navy selects MDA Space for next generation drone surveillance systems

 Lithuania requests NATO help after Russian drone incident

 Next generation of autonomous drones will harness wind like an albatross
UAV NEWS
Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions

 SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications

 SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2

 GovSat selects Thales Alenia Space to build secure satellite for military communications
UAV NEWS
US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept

 US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
UAV NEWS
Canada's PM announces billions in defense spending to hit NATO target

 Germany suspends arms exports to Israel for use in Gaza

 Council of Europe cautions on weapon sales to Israel

 Turkey, Senegal discuss defence industry, security cooperation
UAV NEWS
European leaders to hold Ukraine online summit before Trump-Putin meet

 Trump, Putin agree to meet next week in Alaska

 US-Russia summits: the highs and lows

 Xi tells Putin China glad to see improved US-Russia relations
UAV NEWS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.