Leonardo DRS completes first sea trials of maritime counter drone system for small uncrewed vessels



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Aug 13, 2025



Leonardo DRS has completed its first open-water trials of a maritime Mission Equipment Package (MEP) designed to protect naval fleets from uncrewed aerial systems. The scalable system adapts the company's land-based mobile short-range air defense and C-UAS technologies for small uncrewed surface vessels, enabling remote ship defense against aerial and surface threats.

The demonstrations, held in realistic sea states, validated the MEP's ability to detect, identify, and track drone threats while also performing counter-surface ship tracking. The trial package included the BlackLab passive RF detection system, the STAG EO/IR gimbal with advanced thermal cameras, and a tactical data management system using Leonardo DRS's sensor fusion operating system with AI-enabled RF and optical target recognition.

"The U.S. Navy faces the same evolving drone threats as our land forces, and we recognize the urgency of delivering a reliable solution to protect the lives of sailors," said Cari Ossenfort, senior vice president and general manager of the Leonardo DRS Naval Electronics unit. "By leveraging our proven expertise in mobile ground-based counter-UAS and short-range air defense systems, we have rapidly developed and demonstrated a maritime force protection capability that provides sailors with full-spectrum situational awareness and the tools to detect, track, and defeat threats at the tactical edge."

Designed for flexibility, the maritime MEP can integrate active and passive RF, EO/IR sensors, 4G/5G electronic-warfare systems, and scalable kinetic or non-kinetic effectors via a MOSA open system architecture. This modular approach allows it to operate on multiple vessel types and mission profiles.

Leonardo DRS developed the MEP drawing on its extensive integration experience across domains, supporting missions in force protection, C5I, naval propulsion, and advanced networking for the U.S. military and allied forces worldwide.

