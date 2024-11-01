Military Space News
SINO DAILY
 China's political conclave begins with growth target centre stage

China's political conclave begins with growth target centre stage

By Mary YANG
 Beijing (AFP) Mar 4, 2026
 China began the first of its "Two Sessions" meetings on Wednesday, a grand political theatre during which it will outline its annual growth target and defence budget, as well as its roadmap for the next five years.

Analysts, however, fear Beijing will not veer far from its current path despite the need for reform.

President Xi Jinping is overseeing a week of political meetings in Beijing's Great Hall of the People that will effectively rubber-stamp decisions already made by the Chinese leader and the ruling Communist Party.

China's 15th Five-Year Plan will be the showpiece of the annual gathering, which opened on Wednesday with the start of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, a political advisory body.

Members stood applauding in unison as Xi entered the cavernous auditorium in snowy Beijing for the opening ceremony, while a military band played.

Premier Li Qiang will open the second of the two meetings -- the National People's Congress (NPC) -- on Thursday, when he will announce key growth targets for the world's second-largest economy.

The government faces pressing issues including sluggish domestic consumption and a shrinking and ageing population.

China's leaders have vowed to "create new demand through new supply and provide strong innovative measures", but analysts say those will be secondary to Xi's stability-first path.

The NPC, the national legislature, will this year shape laws on childcare services, social assistance and medical insurance, a spokesperson told a press conference on Wednesday.

This week delegates will also review a draft law on ethnic unity aimed at "enhancing cohesion" including by promoting Mandarin Chinese over minority languages in schools.

"The thrust of it is to double down on the direction of travel Xi had already set," Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute, told AFP.

- Slowing growth -

Nowhere is that approach more obvious than in Xi's signature campaign against corruption, which has concentrated on the military in recent weeks and toppled some of its most senior generals.

However, analysts will be watching to see if China adjusts its military planning in response to the outbreak of war in the Middle East.

Asked about US and Israeli strikes in Iran and killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the NPC spokesperson said: "No country has the right to control global affairs (or) dictate the fate of other countries".

The conflict "will have an impact on the Two Sessions in various ways", said Dylan Loh, an associate professor at Singapore's Nanyang Technological University.

"Iran and US/Israel developments will get a thorough airing" at the foreign minister's press conference this week, he told AFP.

China's economy expanded by five percent in 2025, in line with Beijing's target but one of its slowest in decades.

This year's target is likely even lower, between 4.5 and five percent, with many provinces reducing their GDP targets in recent weeks.

China's leaders say the economic model must shift towards consumption-based growth, rather than traditional drivers such as manufacturing and exports.

Yet a flagging property market, deflation and elevated youth unemployment have left consumers tightening their purse strings.

Over-production and international trade tensions have also loomed over industrial output, and this year's plan is set to concentrate on high-tech manufacturing, green transition and supply chain resilience.

Beijing has poured billions into robotics and has also witnessed a rapid growth in new artificial intelligence companies, spurred by the success of startup DeepSeek.

- 'Kind of stuck' -

"China's growth logic has shifted from chasing fast GDP growth at all costs to balancing economic growth with national security, to ensure its supply chains and key industries cannot be easily disrupted by other nations," said Marina Zhang, an associate professor at the University of Technology Sydney.

China also faces serious demographic challenges, with its population shrinking for three successive years.

Its leaders have pledged more childcare relief, including subsidies of around $500 a year for every child under the age of three, but such measures have done little to boost births.

Former US defence official Drew Thompson said there is low appetite for innovation when the "overarching objective politically is security".

"There are some serious societal challenges that the party has to adapt to, and the tools they're using are pretty traditional ones," Thompson said.

"So they're kind of stuck."

Related Links
 China News from SinoDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SINO DAILY
US names envoy to advance Tibetan rights
 Washington, United States (AFP) Feb 17, 2026
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday announced an envoy to promote the protection of Tibetans living under Chinese rule, in a rare return under the Trump administration to championing human rights. Rubio announced that Riley Barnes, the assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights and labor, would serve as US special coordinator for Tibetan issues. "The United States remains committed to supporting the unalienable rights of Tibetans and their distinct linguistic, cultural and ... read more
SINO DAILY
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3

 AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture

 Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense

 Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
SINO DAILY
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test

 Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine

 Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills

 Russia claims Oreshnik missile hit Ukrainian aviation plant
SINO DAILY
AALTO plans Zephyr stratospheric hub in northern Australia and seeks local payload partners

 Drones, sirens, army posters: How four years of war changed a Russian city

 Drone attack on Sudan market kills 28: rights group

 Bitter cold complicates Ukraine's drone defence
SINO DAILY
MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers

 EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership

 Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy

 Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
SINO DAILY
New electrolyte design aims to make giant flow batteries safer

 Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform

 Gilat wins 9 million dollar MOD deal for secure defense satcom

 Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry
SINO DAILY
BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises

 Canada launches huge defence plan to curb reliance on US

 German foreign minister slams France over defence spending

 Ukraine, Norway, Sweden top destinations for German arms exports
SINO DAILY
French prosecutors announce special team for Epstein files

 UK's Starmer urges 'sleeping giant' Europe to curb dependence on US

 EU top diplomat rejects Europe 'bashing' by US as calls grow for a US reset

 Japan protests China comments on reviving 'militarism'
SINO DAILY
Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2026 - SpaceDaily.com. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters