Military Space News
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
 Decaying Dark Matter May Have Seeded the Earliest Supermassive Black Holes
illustration only

Decaying Dark Matter May Have Seeded the Earliest Supermassive Black Holes

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 16, 2026
 A growing mystery in astronomy is the presence of gargantuan black holes - some weighing as much as a billion suns - existing less than a billion years after the Big Bang. According to standard theory, these black holes simply should not have had enough time to grow so large. New research from the University of California, Riverside now offers a compelling explanation: decaying dark matter may have altered the chemistry of early galaxies enough to allow some of them to collapse directly into black holes rather than forming stars.

The study, led by UCR graduate student Yash Aggarwal and published in the Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics, shows that energy released from dark matter decay could supercharge a process known as direct collapse - bypassing the normal stellar formation pathway entirely.

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has continued to observe unusually large black holes in the early universe that could have formed by direct collapse. Astronomers had previously believed this process required a coincidence of nearby stars shining onto pre-stellar gas, making it rare. The new research proposes a far more widespread trigger.

Dark matter makes up roughly 85 percent of all matter in the universe and plays a central role in galaxy formation. Aggarwal's team shows that if dark matter decays, it can leak a small amount of energy into surrounding gas and dramatically increase the rate of direct collapse events. Each decaying dark matter particle would need to inject only a tiny fraction of energy - equivalent to a billion trillionth of the energy in a single AA battery.

"Our study suggests that decaying dark matter could profoundly reshape the evolution of the first stars and galaxies, with widespread effects across the universe," Aggarwal said. "With the James Webb Space Telescope now revealing more supermassive black holes in the early universe, this mechanism may help bridge the gap between theory and observation."

Flip Tanedo, associate professor of physics and astronomy at UCR and Aggarwal's doctoral co-advisor, explained why the earliest galaxies are such sensitive environments. "The first galaxies are essentially balls of pristine hydrogen gas whose chemistry is incredibly sensitive to atomic-scale energy injection," Tanedo said. "These are the properties that we want for a dark matter detector - the signature of these 'detectors' might be the supermassive black holes that we see today."

The research team - which also included James Dent of Sam Houston State University and Tao Xu of the University of Oklahoma - modeled the thermo-chemical dynamics of early galactic gas in the presence of decaying axions. They found that a window of dark matter masses between 24 and 27 electronvolts could produce the conditions necessary to seed direct collapse black holes.

Tanedo noted that the work stemmed from interdisciplinary collaboration connecting particle physicists, cosmologists, and astrophysicists through a series of workshops focused on the big questions in their fields.

"We showed that the right dark matter environment can help make the coincidence of direct collapse black holes much more likely," he said. "In the same way, the support for interdisciplinary work helped make the coincidence leading to this work possible."

Research Report:Direct collapse black hole candidates from decaying dark matter

Related Links
 University of California - Riverside
 Stellar Chemistry, The Universe And All Within It

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Researchers probe dark matter stars that resemble black holes
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Feb 18, 2026
 In 2019, an unusual gravitational wave event labelled GW190521 rippled across the universe and into detectors on Earth, initially interpreted as the merger of two black holes each tens of times more massive than the Sun. A European-led team now argues that some signals of this kind might instead come from exotic dark matter objects that closely mimic black holes while lacking their defining features. Physicist Carlos Herdeiro of the University of Aveiro in Portugal leads NewFunFiCO, an EU-funded p ... read more
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
NATO intercepts second Iran missile in Turkish airspace

 Japan to deploy counter-strike missiles closer to China

 Italy to send air-defence aid to Gulf countries; France allowing US aircraft on some Mideast bases

 Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Turkey says missile launched from Iran destroyed by NATO

 Hypersonica completes milestone hypersonic missile flight test in Norway

 Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test

 Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
EDA taps Airbus to broaden Capa-X drone mission roles

 Hawk shape shifting in flight may guide future drone control

 Airspan extends 5G in motion to defense aerial networks

 Zelensky says 11 countries asking Ukraine for drone help against Iran
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers

 EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership

 Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy

 Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
New electrolyte design aims to make giant flow batteries safer

 Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform

 Gilat wins 9 million dollar MOD deal for secure defense satcom

 Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Anthropic takes Trump administration to court over Pentagon row

 Global arms exports soar on European demand: study

 China boosts military spending with eyes on US, Taiwan

 BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
China says opposes any targeting of new Iran leader

 Four years after banning Russia, FIFA and IOC passive in the face of war

 Elevation of Mojtaba Khamenei suggests ultraconservatives steering Iran

 Mojtaba Khamenei: son and successor to Iran's supreme leader
STELLAR CHEMISTRY
Ultrafast thermal detector pushes gigahertz performance frontier

 Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control

 Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2026 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.