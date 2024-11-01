France condemns effort to delay major IPCC climate report



by AFP Staff Writers



Paris, France (AFP) Mar 31, 2026



France on Tuesday expressed deep concern over attempts by some countries "to slow down and arbitrarily delay" the publication of the next major report by the UN-mandated expert climate panel.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) publishes reports every five to seven years whose findings on the science of global warming are the benchmark reference for the United Nations.

A technical meeting of the IPCC in Bangkok last week became tense, diplomatic sources told AFP, after Saudi Arabia and India insisted that a delay to the next report be formally considered.

The timetable is contentious as some countries want the report published ahead of a crucial COP summit in 2028 which is supposed to take stock of progress to cut global emissions.

Saudi Arabia and India -- which could host the 2028 meet -- want the report released in 2029, according to diplomats. The meeting concluded without agreement on the matter.

"France expresses its deep concern at attempts to slow down and arbitrarily delay the publication schedule for the reports of the IPCC's seventh assessment cycle," France's ministry for ecological transition said in a statement.

France is among countries, including many small-island states vulnerable to rising sea levels, pushing for the best available IPCC science to inform the 2028 COP summit.

At that summit, nations are supposed to undertake a "global stocktake" of collective progress in meeting the goals of the Paris climate pact.

They argue that policymakers need the latest science to know where the world stands, if progress has been made in curbing greenhouse gas emissions, and if not, how much deeper nations need to dig.

"Science is essential to guide climate action," said France's minister for ecological transition, Monique Barbut.

Countries "must take necessary decisions at COPs, which they will not be able to do if the IPCC's 7th report is not delivered on time", she added.

Some nations, including India, Saudi Arabia and China, have argued that more time is needed to incorporate science and data from developing nations, and have proposed a later date in 2029.

France condemned any "actions aiming to postpone the publication" of these reports beyond 2028 but did not refer to any country by name.

"France considers that any delay in taking into account the scientific data relevant to addressing the climate emergency would seriously undermine global climate action."

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