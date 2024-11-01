Military Space News
CLIMATE SCIENCE
 France condemns effort to delay major IPCC climate report

France condemns effort to delay major IPCC climate report

by AFP Staff Writers
 Paris, France (AFP) Mar 31, 2026
 France on Tuesday expressed deep concern over attempts by some countries "to slow down and arbitrarily delay" the publication of the next major report by the UN-mandated expert climate panel.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) publishes reports every five to seven years whose findings on the science of global warming are the benchmark reference for the United Nations.

A technical meeting of the IPCC in Bangkok last week became tense, diplomatic sources told AFP, after Saudi Arabia and India insisted that a delay to the next report be formally considered.

The timetable is contentious as some countries want the report published ahead of a crucial COP summit in 2028 which is supposed to take stock of progress to cut global emissions.

Saudi Arabia and India -- which could host the 2028 meet -- want the report released in 2029, according to diplomats. The meeting concluded without agreement on the matter.

"France expresses its deep concern at attempts to slow down and arbitrarily delay the publication schedule for the reports of the IPCC's seventh assessment cycle," France's ministry for ecological transition said in a statement.

France is among countries, including many small-island states vulnerable to rising sea levels, pushing for the best available IPCC science to inform the 2028 COP summit.

At that summit, nations are supposed to undertake a "global stocktake" of collective progress in meeting the goals of the Paris climate pact.

They argue that policymakers need the latest science to know where the world stands, if progress has been made in curbing greenhouse gas emissions, and if not, how much deeper nations need to dig.

"Science is essential to guide climate action," said France's minister for ecological transition, Monique Barbut.

Countries "must take necessary decisions at COPs, which they will not be able to do if the IPCC's 7th report is not delivered on time", she added.

Some nations, including India, Saudi Arabia and China, have argued that more time is needed to incorporate science and data from developing nations, and have proposed a later date in 2029.

France condemned any "actions aiming to postpone the publication" of these reports beyond 2028 but did not refer to any country by name.

"France considers that any delay in taking into account the scientific data relevant to addressing the climate emergency would seriously undermine global climate action."

Related Links
 Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
CLIMATE SCIENCE
'Significant' acceleration of global warming since 2015: study
 Paris, France (AFP) Mar 7, 2026
 Global warming has accelerated in a "statistically significant" way since 2015, according to a study published by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK). "Over the past 10 years, the estimated warming rate has been around 0.35C per decade, depending on the dataset, compared with just under 0.2C per decade on average from 1970 to 2015," the study found. "This recent rate is higher than in any previous decade since the beginning of instrumental records in 1880," it added. The ... read more
CLIMATE SCIENCE
NATO intercepts second Iran missile in Turkish airspace

 Japan to deploy counter-strike missiles closer to China

 Italy to send air-defence aid to Gulf countries; France allowing US aircraft on some Mideast bases

 Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Turkey says missile launched from Iran destroyed by NATO

 Hypersonica completes milestone hypersonic missile flight test in Norway

 Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test

 Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Hawk shape shifting in flight may guide future drone control

 Airspan extends 5G in motion to defense aerial networks

 Zelensky says 11 countries asking Ukraine for drone help against Iran

 Drone strikes on Sudan markets kill 33: medical source
CLIMATE SCIENCE
MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers

 EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership

 Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy

 Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
CLIMATE SCIENCE
New electrolyte design aims to make giant flow batteries safer

 Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform

 Gilat wins 9 million dollar MOD deal for secure defense satcom

 Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Anthropic takes Trump administration to court over Pentagon row

 Global arms exports soar on European demand: study

 China boosts military spending with eyes on US, Taiwan

 BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises
CLIMATE SCIENCE
China says opposes any targeting of new Iran leader

 Four years after banning Russia, FIFA and IOC passive in the face of war

 Elevation of Mojtaba Khamenei suggests ultraconservatives steering Iran

 Mojtaba Khamenei: son and successor to Iran's supreme leader
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Ultrafast thermal detector pushes gigahertz performance frontier

 Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control

 Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2026 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.