France condemns effort to delay major IPCC climate report

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) publishes reports every five to seven years whose findings on the science of global warming are the benchmark reference for the United Nations.
A technical meeting of the IPCC in Bangkok last week became tense, diplomatic sources told AFP, after Saudi Arabia and India insisted that a delay to the next report be formally considered.
The timetable is contentious as some countries want the report published ahead of a crucial COP summit in 2028 which is supposed to take stock of progress to cut global emissions.
Saudi Arabia and India -- which could host the 2028 meet -- want the report released in 2029, according to diplomats. The meeting concluded without agreement on the matter.
"France expresses its deep concern at attempts to slow down and arbitrarily delay the publication schedule for the reports of the IPCC's seventh assessment cycle," France's ministry for ecological transition said in a statement.
France is among countries, including many small-island states vulnerable to rising sea levels, pushing for the best available IPCC science to inform the 2028 COP summit.
At that summit, nations are supposed to undertake a "global stocktake" of collective progress in meeting the goals of the Paris climate pact.
They argue that policymakers need the latest science to know where the world stands, if progress has been made in curbing greenhouse gas emissions, and if not, how much deeper nations need to dig.
"Science is essential to guide climate action," said France's minister for ecological transition, Monique Barbut.
Countries "must take necessary decisions at COPs, which they will not be able to do if the IPCC's 7th report is not delivered on time", she added.
Some nations, including India, Saudi Arabia and China, have argued that more time is needed to incorporate science and data from developing nations, and have proposed a later date in 2029.
France condemned any "actions aiming to postpone the publication" of these reports beyond 2028 but did not refer to any country by name.
"France considers that any delay in taking into account the scientific data relevant to addressing the climate emergency would seriously undermine global climate action."
Related Links
Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
NATO intercepts second Iran missile in Turkish airspace
Japan to deploy counter-strike missiles closer to China
Italy to send air-defence aid to Gulf countries; France allowing US aircraft on some Mideast bases
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3
Turkey says missile launched from Iran destroyed by NATO
Hypersonica completes milestone hypersonic missile flight test in Norway
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test
Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine
Hawk shape shifting in flight may guide future drone control
Airspan extends 5G in motion to defense aerial networks
Zelensky says 11 countries asking Ukraine for drone help against Iran
Drone strikes on Sudan markets kill 33: medical source
MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers
EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership
Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy
Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
|
New electrolyte design aims to make giant flow batteries safer
Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform
Gilat wins 9 million dollar MOD deal for secure defense satcom
Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry
Anthropic takes Trump administration to court over Pentagon row
Global arms exports soar on European demand: study
China boosts military spending with eyes on US, Taiwan
BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises
China says opposes any targeting of new Iran leader
Four years after banning Russia, FIFA and IOC passive in the face of war
Elevation of Mojtaba Khamenei suggests ultraconservatives steering Iran
Mojtaba Khamenei: son and successor to Iran's supreme leader
Ultrafast thermal detector pushes gigahertz performance frontier
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control
Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters