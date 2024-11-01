GMV to deliver new UK launch monitoring algorithms for NSpOC



by Sophie Jenkins



London, UK (SPX) Mar 11, 2026



GMV has secured a contract from the UK Space Agency to develop advanced algorithmic capabilities for monitoring space launch events in support of the UK National Space Operations Centre. The project aims to enhance the United Kingdom's Space Domain Awareness by improving how launch activity is detected, analysed and interpreted using a diverse range of observational data sources.

The activity focuses on data processing algorithms designed to detect, identify and characterise space launch events using heterogeneous observational data sources. By refining how these data streams are combined and processed, the work seeks to enable more timely detection of changes to resident space object catalogues and a clearer understanding of launch related behaviour in orbit and during ballistic flight.

Under the contract, GMV will design, develop and validate a proof of concept capability addressing two primary technical objectives. The first objective is the characterisation of detected launch events, including the ability to distinguish between different launch types and to assess the intended trajectory and end state in each case.

For launches associated with anti satellite activity, the algorithms will aim to identify the region of space that is being targeted. For ballistic missile launches, they will estimate the potential impact region on Earth, while for nominal space launches the algorithms will determine the intended target orbit, supporting situational awareness across a range of mission profiles.

The second objective focuses on optimisation of the contributing sensor network that supports launch detection and characterisation. This includes analysing how sensor coverage, observation geometry and data quality affect the ability to identify and assess launch events, and exploring approaches to improve overall performance through more effective use of heterogeneous sensor data.

The activity will address technical challenges associated with uncertainty management, sparse or non cooperative observations and scalable processing across multiple sensor types. The work is intended to demonstrate both the technical feasibility of the algorithms and their analytical value when deployed within an operational NSpOC environment.

This contract builds on GMV's established expertise in Space Surveillance and Tracking, Space Situational Awareness and mission critical systems that support national space operations. The company applies innovative algorithms to extract actionable insights from observational data, supporting analysis functions related to catalogue integrity, event assessment and the prioritisation of operational responses.

"This contract underscores GMV's expanding role in advancing the UK's Space Domain Awareness capabilities and supporting the continued evolution of national space operations in an increasingly complex operational environment," said Mark Dumbille, director of GMV's Aerospace sector in the UK.

Angus Stewart, Joint Head of the National Space Operations Centre at the UK Space Agency, said: "This contract with GMV demonstrates our commitment to strengthening the UK's Space Domain Awareness capabilities at a time when understanding activity in orbit has never been more important. By developing advanced algorithms to detect and characterize launch events, we are enhancing the analytical tools available to the National Space Operations Centre and reinforcing the UK's position as a responsible space nation. This work shows how collaboration with industry partners can drive the rapid development of solutions that support both national security and the long term sustainability of the space environment."

The work is being carried out under the UK Space Agency's Contracts for Innovation programme, which fosters rapid development of novel research and development solutions with the potential to inform future operational capabilities. GMV's activity will focus on algorithm development, technical validation and assessment of how the new capability can be integrated into existing analytical workflows, providing a foundation for potential follow on development and operational deployment within the National Space Operations Centre.

The launch monitoring capability is designed to complement wider UK space operations initiatives and to contribute to increased resilience, safety and sustainability in the space environment. By improving the detection and understanding of space activity, the project supports the UK's wider objectives for responsible space operations and long term stewardship of the orbital environment.

