Military Space News
ROCKET SCIENCE
 GMV to deliver new UK launch monitoring algorithms for NSpOC
illustration only

GMV to deliver new UK launch monitoring algorithms for NSpOC

by Sophie Jenkins
 London, UK (SPX) Mar 11, 2026
 GMV has secured a contract from the UK Space Agency to develop advanced algorithmic capabilities for monitoring space launch events in support of the UK National Space Operations Centre. The project aims to enhance the United Kingdom's Space Domain Awareness by improving how launch activity is detected, analysed and interpreted using a diverse range of observational data sources.

The activity focuses on data processing algorithms designed to detect, identify and characterise space launch events using heterogeneous observational data sources. By refining how these data streams are combined and processed, the work seeks to enable more timely detection of changes to resident space object catalogues and a clearer understanding of launch related behaviour in orbit and during ballistic flight.

Under the contract, GMV will design, develop and validate a proof of concept capability addressing two primary technical objectives. The first objective is the characterisation of detected launch events, including the ability to distinguish between different launch types and to assess the intended trajectory and end state in each case.

For launches associated with anti satellite activity, the algorithms will aim to identify the region of space that is being targeted. For ballistic missile launches, they will estimate the potential impact region on Earth, while for nominal space launches the algorithms will determine the intended target orbit, supporting situational awareness across a range of mission profiles.

The second objective focuses on optimisation of the contributing sensor network that supports launch detection and characterisation. This includes analysing how sensor coverage, observation geometry and data quality affect the ability to identify and assess launch events, and exploring approaches to improve overall performance through more effective use of heterogeneous sensor data.

The activity will address technical challenges associated with uncertainty management, sparse or non cooperative observations and scalable processing across multiple sensor types. The work is intended to demonstrate both the technical feasibility of the algorithms and their analytical value when deployed within an operational NSpOC environment.

This contract builds on GMV's established expertise in Space Surveillance and Tracking, Space Situational Awareness and mission critical systems that support national space operations. The company applies innovative algorithms to extract actionable insights from observational data, supporting analysis functions related to catalogue integrity, event assessment and the prioritisation of operational responses.

"This contract underscores GMV's expanding role in advancing the UK's Space Domain Awareness capabilities and supporting the continued evolution of national space operations in an increasingly complex operational environment," said Mark Dumbille, director of GMV's Aerospace sector in the UK.

Angus Stewart, Joint Head of the National Space Operations Centre at the UK Space Agency, said: "This contract with GMV demonstrates our commitment to strengthening the UK's Space Domain Awareness capabilities at a time when understanding activity in orbit has never been more important. By developing advanced algorithms to detect and characterize launch events, we are enhancing the analytical tools available to the National Space Operations Centre and reinforcing the UK's position as a responsible space nation. This work shows how collaboration with industry partners can drive the rapid development of solutions that support both national security and the long term sustainability of the space environment."

The work is being carried out under the UK Space Agency's Contracts for Innovation programme, which fosters rapid development of novel research and development solutions with the potential to inform future operational capabilities. GMV's activity will focus on algorithm development, technical validation and assessment of how the new capability can be integrated into existing analytical workflows, providing a foundation for potential follow on development and operational deployment within the National Space Operations Centre.

The launch monitoring capability is designed to complement wider UK space operations initiatives and to contribute to increased resilience, safety and sustainability in the space environment. By improving the detection and understanding of space activity, the project supports the UK's wider objectives for responsible space operations and long term stewardship of the orbital environment.

Related Links
 GMV
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ROCKET SCIENCE
Sateliot books Spanish Miura 5 launch for two next gen Trito satellites in 2027
 Madrid, Spain (SPX) Feb 27, 2026
 Sateliot and PLD Space have signed a commercial contract for the dedicated launch of Sateliot's first two Trito next generation 5G direct to device satellites on a Miura 5 rocket in 2027. The agreement covers placing both satellites, each with a mass of about 160 kilograms, into low Earth orbit on a mission operated entirely by PLD Space. The deal is described as the first fully private Spanish space mission spanning the complete value chain from satellite manufacturing through launch, operations, ... read more
ROCKET SCIENCE
NATO intercepts second Iran missile in Turkish airspace

 Japan to deploy counter-strike missiles closer to China

 Italy to send air-defence aid to Gulf countries; France allowing US aircraft on some Mideast bases

 Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3
ROCKET SCIENCE
Turkey says missile launched from Iran destroyed by NATO

 Hypersonica completes milestone hypersonic missile flight test in Norway

 Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test

 Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine
ROCKET SCIENCE
EU's Kallas warns anti-drone stock 'limited' as Mideast, Ukraine wars rage

 Zelensky says 11 countries asking Ukraine for drone help against Iran

 Drone strikes on Sudan markets kill 33: medical source

 EDA taps Airbus to broaden Capa-X drone mission roles
ROCKET SCIENCE
MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers

 EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership

 Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy

 Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
ROCKET SCIENCE
New electrolyte design aims to make giant flow batteries safer

 Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform

 Gilat wins 9 million dollar MOD deal for secure defense satcom

 Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry
ROCKET SCIENCE
Anthropic takes Trump administration to court over Pentagon row

 Global arms exports soar on European demand: study

 China boosts military spending with eyes on US, Taiwan

 BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises
ROCKET SCIENCE
Vibes war? Trump pitches Iran conflict on 'feeling'

 China says opposes any targeting of new Iran leader

 Four years after banning Russia, FIFA and IOC passive in the face of war

 Mojtaba Khamenei: son and successor to Iran's supreme leader
ROCKET SCIENCE
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control

 Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2026 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.