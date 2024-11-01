Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Reveals a Birthplace Far Colder Than Our Solar System



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 23, 2026



Less than a year ago, astronomers discovered a comet soaring through the sky that did not originate in our solar system. Although its precise source remains unknown, new research led by the University of Michigan has revealed fresh insights about the birthplace of the interstellar object designated 3I/ATLAS - and wherever that was, it was far colder than the environment that gave rise to our own solar system.

The finding rests on the observation that 3I/ATLAS is remarkably rich in a specific form of water containing deuterium, a heavier isotope of hydrogen. The team's study, published in Nature Astronomy, was supported in part by NASA, the U.S. National Science Foundation and Chile's National Research and Development Agency.

"Our new observations show that the conditions that led to the formation of our solar system are much different from how planetary systems evolved in different parts of our galaxy," said Luis Salazar Manzano, lead author and doctoral student in the University of Michigan Department of Astronomy.

Water molecules are composed of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom. In standard water, those hydrogen atoms carry a single proton each. In the comet's water, a high proportion of the molecules contain deuterium - hydrogen with both a proton and a neutron at its core. These heavier water molecules exist on Earth as well, but in far smaller quantities than those observed in 3I/ATLAS.

"The amount of deuterium with respect to ordinary hydrogen in water is higher than anything we've seen before in other planetary systems and planetary comets," Salazar Manzano said. The ratio measured was 30 times that of any comet in our solar system, and 40 times the deuterium-to-hydrogen value found in Earth's oceans.

Those ratios encode information about the physical conditions present where a celestial body formed. In particular, the elevated deuterium content indicates that 3I/ATLAS originated in a colder environment with lower radiation levels than those that shaped our own solar neighbourhood.

"This is proof that whatever the conditions were that led to the creation of our solar system are not ubiquitous throughout space," said Teresa Paneque-Carreno, co-leader of the study and assistant professor of astronomy at the University of Michigan. "That may sound obvious, but it's one of those things that you need to prove."

Carrying out an analysis of this kind required both rapid discovery of the comet and access to the right instruments. After 3I/ATLAS was detected early enough to permit follow-up observations, Salazar Manzano and collaborators secured time at the MDM Observatory in Arizona, where they captured some of the earliest evidence of gas emission from the comet. That work prompted collaboration with Paneque-Carreno, who brought expertise with the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile.

ALMA's sensitivity was sufficient to resolve the subtle spectral difference between deuterated and conventional water, allowing the team to characterise the deuterium-to-hydrogen ratio with precision. This represents the first time scientists have performed this type of isotopic analysis on an interstellar object.

"Being at the University of Michigan and having access to these facilities was the key to making this work possible. We were part of a team that was very talented and very experienced in multiple areas, all of us complemented each other and that's what allowed us to analyze and interpret these data sets," Salazar Manzano said.

The study also demonstrates that future interstellar visitors can be characterised in the same way, opening a systematic window onto planetary formation conditions elsewhere in the galaxy. 3I/ATLAS is only the third interstellar object discovered to date, but that number is expected to grow as new observatories come online - provided dark skies are preserved.

"We need to be taking care of our night skies and keeping them clear and dark so we can detect these tiny and faint objects," Paneque-Carreno said.

Additional funding came from the Michigan Society of Fellows and the Heising-Simons Foundation. ALMA is a partnership of the European Southern Observatory, the U.S. National Science Foundation and Japan's National Institutes of Natural Sciences, in cooperation with the Republic of Chile.

Research Report:Water D/H in 3I/ATLAS as a probe of formation conditions in another planetary system



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