Mauve satellite marks new step for commercial ultraviolet astronomy



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Mar 30, 2026



Mauve, described as the world's first commercial space science satellite, has achieved first light and returned its initial astronomical data to researchers. The mission is designed to give scientists direct access to space based observations through a small, privately funded ultraviolet and visible light telescope.

Built and operated by UK based Blue Skies Space Ltd, which was co founded by current staff and alumni at King's College London, Mauve carries a 13 cm spectrophotometric telescope. The instrument measures how the intensity of light from stars varies with wavelength, allowing astronomers to study stellar properties and activity in detail.

For its first light observation on 9 February 2026, Mauve targeted Eta UMa, a hot, blue white star around 104 light years away in the constellation Ursa Major, also known as the Great Bear. In a single 5 second integration, the satellite recorded the star's spectrum in the ultraviolet, which can be compared directly with archival Hubble Space Telescope STIS spectra of the same object.

Eta UMa emits strongly in the ultraviolet, making it a useful calibration source for a mission focused on this part of the spectrum. By matching Mauve's measurements against well studied Hubble data, the team can validate the new satellite's performance and refine its data processing pipelines before moving on to a broader observing program.

Blue Skies Space positions Mauve as a pathfinder for a fleet of small, agile space telescopes built and launched at lower cost and on shorter timescales than traditional missions. The company aims to deliver high quality space science data directly to the global research community, lowering barriers to participation in space based astronomy.

Professor Giovanna Tinetti, Vice Dean (Research) in the Faculty of Natural, Mathematical and Engineering Sciences at King's College London and a co founder of Blue Skies Space, highlighted the scientific significance of seeing Mauve's first spectrum. She described the launch as emotional after years of work, and said the real excitement comes from the prospect of doing science with what she called the first privately funded space science mission.

Chief executive and co founder Dr Marcell Tesseny, an alumnus of the King's Department of Physics, said the first light result demonstrates the company's vision to serve the space science community. He emphasised that Blue Skies Space was founded to provide access to space science data worldwide using constellations of compact satellites.

Over its planned three year mission, Mauve will focus on how stellar magnetic activity and flares affect the environments of nearby exoplanets, potentially influencing their habitability. By monitoring stars in ultraviolet and visible light, the satellite will help researchers trace how energetic events from host stars impact planetary atmospheres and long term evolutionary pathways.

The mission will also investigate early stage planetary evolution and test aspects of gravity theory by observing binary star systems where the motions of paired stars can reveal subtle gravitational effects. In addition, Mauve's long term monitoring will feed into studies of how stars live and die, building a broader picture of stellar life cycles across different masses and ages.

Related Links

Blue Skies Space Ltd

Stellar Chemistry, The Universe And All Within It

