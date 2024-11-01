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 Origami antenna design boosts CubeSat communications
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Origami antenna design boosts CubeSat communications

by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Apr 23, 2026
 Researchers at the Institute of Science Tokyo have developed a foldable reflectarray antenna for CubeSats that uses an origami inspired structure to reconcile high gain performance with severe volume constraints. The design fits inside the tight envelope of a 3U CubeSat during launch and then deploys in orbit to form a much larger effective aperture for radio links.

The new antenna weighs about 64 grams and is composed of multiple panels connected by fold lines that allow it to compress and expand in a controlled sequence. When stowed, it occupies a small fraction of the satellite bus. After deployment, the reflectarray shape creates a directive beam that can be steered electronically without moving the entire structure, which is important for small spacecraft with limited attitude control authority.

The team optimized the unit cell geometry and panel arrangement to operate in the X band and to achieve high gain while maintaining a compact folded configuration. Measurements show that the antenna can deliver performance comparable to much larger rigid reflectors under the same frequency and power conditions. The work demonstrates that careful mechanical and electromagnetic co design can overcome some of the traditional tradeoffs in small satellite communications hardware.

CubeSats are widely used for Earth observation, technology demonstration and scientific missions, but their communications subsystems often limit data return because of small antennas and low power budgets. Higher gain antennas can support higher data rates or longer link distances for the same onboard transmitter, making deep space or lunar missions more feasible for small platforms. The origami reflectarray concept directly targets this gap.

The researchers highlight that their structure is compatible with standard CubeSat deployer interfaces and can be integrated without major changes to existing buses. The simple folding mechanism is designed to reduce the risk of partial or failed deployment. In the study they note that the approach could be adapted to other frequency bands and array sizes by adjusting panel geometries and unit cell designs.

Future work will focus on environmental testing, deployment reliability under realistic launch loads and thermal cycles, and integration with actual satellite missions. The team also sees potential to combine the reflectarray with active elements for beam shaping and dynamic link optimization. Such antennas could expand the role of CubeSats in missions that require high throughput communications, including coordinated constellations and interplanetary probes.

Research Report:Foldable Origami-Inspired Reflectarray Antenna for CubeSat Satellites

Related Links
 Institute of Science Tokyo
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

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