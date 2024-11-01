Military Space News
ROCKET SCIENCE
 PLD Space lands 180m euro boost to advance global launch services
illustration only

PLD Space lands 180m euro boost to advance global launch services

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Mar 11, 2026
 PLD Space has closed a 180 million euro Series C equity funding round that will accelerate the company's transition to commercial launch operations and expand its global infrastructure for small satellite missions. The round is led by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, which joins as a strategic launch customer for PLD Space's MIURA 5 rocket in Japan and across the wider Asian market.

The Spanish Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities, through the Centre for the Development of Technology and Innovation (CDTI) and its INNVIERTE fund, has taken part in the funding. Additional capital comes from the Spanish public funds management company COFIDES through its FOCO co-investment fund and from Nazca Capital via its Nazca Aeroespacial y Defensa INNVIERTE I FCR fund, further broadening PLD Space's investor base.

With this transaction, PLD Space has now raised more than 350 million euros since its founding, reinforcing its position among a small group of private companies developing complete orbital launch systems. The new capital supports the build out of industrial and launch capabilities at multiple global locations, aimed at delivering reliable and competitive access to space for a growing roster of international customers.

"This financing reinforces our technological and industrial leadership in the launcher market, enabling us to execute the next phase of our strategic roadmap with the speed and scale required to compete globally," said Ezequiel Sanchez, PLD Space's Executive President. He added that MIURA 5 is designed to respond to a clear and growing capacity gap in the launch market and that the new investment strengthens the company's ability to move into full commercial operations.

Mitsubishi Electric will combine PLD Space's launch capabilities with its own satellite business to support customers in Japan and abroad. "We are pleased to collaborate with PLD Space, a company taking on the challenge of satellite launch services with a view toward the global market. By combining PLD Space's launch capabilities with Mitsubishi Electric's strengths in the satellite business, we aim to address evolving customer requirements, including those in the global market," said Tomonori Sato, Mitsubishi Electric's Executive Officer and Group President for Defense and Space Systems.

Under the agreement, PLD Space retains strategic and operational control while benefiting from Mitsubishi Electric's experience in space-related industries and multi-launch contracts linked to future satellite constellations. PLD Space will provide small satellite launch services with MIURA 5 to serve missions originating in Japan and other Asian markets, reflecting growing international confidence in the company as a long-term launch infrastructure provider.

Spain's innovation agencies and investment funds have again signaled their backing for PLD Space's growth strategy. CDTI, through INNVIERTE, has reaffirmed its support in this latest round, while COFIDES and Nazca Capital bring additional institutional depth and expertise. Banco Santander acted as financial advisor on the transaction and Deloitte provided legal counsel to PLD Space.

Spanish Minister of Science, Innovation and Universities Diana Morant said that the new funding round consolidates a strategic project with global impact that originated in Spain, and strengthens the country's role in the emerging space economy. She noted that the Government views investment in space as a way to secure technological sovereignty, strategic autonomy and the creation of highly qualified jobs.

The fresh capital will drive PLD Space's industrial scale up and enlarge its production and test capacity. The company is building a network of launch sites and supporting infrastructure to sustain a high launch cadence and redundancy across several locations, which it sees as essential for customers seeking long-term, dependable access to orbit.

PLD Space is preparing to transition from development to regular commercial launches of satellites and payloads. MIURA 5 remains on track for a first test flight in 2026, and the company expects to ramp up to more than 30 launches per year by 2030 as demand for small satellite deployment continues to climb.

"As demand for dependable access to space continues to rise, we are reinforcing the redundancy, test cadence and flight cadence needed to sustain continuity across multiple locations," Sanchez said. He explained that this approach is designed to offer operators strong operational buffers and assurance frameworks to support long-term constellation deployment strategies.

Related Links
 PLD Space
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ROCKET SCIENCE
Japan startup's space rocket fails for third time
 Tokyo (AFP) Mar 5, 2026
 A Japanese startup's third attempt to put a satellite in orbit failed on Thursday after its rocket spiralled back to Earth shortly after take-off. Space One, hoping to become the first private Japanese firm to put a satellite in space, said that what went wrong was "under investigation". TV footage showed the Kairos rocket blasting off from the launch site in the coastal Wakayama region of western Japan at 11:10 am (0210 GMT) up into the blue sky. But shortly afterwards, the slim, white 18- ... read more
ROCKET SCIENCE
NATO intercepts second Iran missile in Turkish airspace

 Japan to deploy counter-strike missiles closer to China

 Italy to send air-defence aid to Gulf countries; France allowing US aircraft on some Mideast bases

 Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3
ROCKET SCIENCE
Turkey says missile launched from Iran destroyed by NATO

 Hypersonica completes milestone hypersonic missile flight test in Norway

 Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test

 Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine
ROCKET SCIENCE
EU's Kallas warns anti-drone stock 'limited' as Mideast, Ukraine wars rage

 Zelensky says 11 countries asking Ukraine for drone help against Iran

 Drone strikes on Sudan markets kill 33: medical source

 EDA taps Airbus to broaden Capa-X drone mission roles
ROCKET SCIENCE
MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers

 EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership

 Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy

 Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
ROCKET SCIENCE
New electrolyte design aims to make giant flow batteries safer

 Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform

 Gilat wins 9 million dollar MOD deal for secure defense satcom

 Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry
ROCKET SCIENCE
Anthropic takes Trump administration to court over Pentagon row

 Global arms exports soar on European demand: study

 China boosts military spending with eyes on US, Taiwan

 BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises
ROCKET SCIENCE
Vibes war? Trump pitches Iran conflict on 'feeling'

 China says opposes any targeting of new Iran leader

 Four years after banning Russia, FIFA and IOC passive in the face of war

 Mojtaba Khamenei: son and successor to Iran's supreme leader
ROCKET SCIENCE
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control

 Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2026 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.