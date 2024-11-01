Planet secures renewed multi-year imagery contract with international defense agency

Ashley Johnson, President and CFO of Planet, stated, "We continue to see significant demand from our global defense and intelligence customers, who rely on Planet's unique capabilities to gain timely and actionable insights. Our high-resolution constellations provide the precision and agility these customers need to make informed decisions and maintain situational awareness in an increasingly complex global landscape."
This renewal builds on Planet's recent defense sector growth, including contracts with agencies such as the German government, NATO, the US Department of Defense, US Navy, and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
