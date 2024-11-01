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EARTH OBSERVATION
 PlanetiQ Wins 15 Million Dollar Air Force STRATFI Deal for Next-Gen Space Weather Data
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PlanetiQ Wins 15 Million Dollar Air Force STRATFI Deal for Next-Gen Space Weather Data

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 17, 2026
 PlanetiQ has been awarded a $15 million, 48-month Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) contract by the U.S. Air Force. The program will support the development and launch of spacecraft equipped with next-generation Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) RO, R and PRO instruments and the delivery of high-value weather data to the US Air Force. The contract began March 31, 2026.

The mission will focus on advancing GNSS-RO (radio occultation), GNSS-PRO (polarimetric radio occultation), and GNSS-R (reflectometry) capabilities. The program also includes the development of advanced data assimilation techniques to integrate enhanced GNSS-PRO data into Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP) models, improving forecast accuracy and enabling new insights into atmospheric conditions.

After spacecraft commissioning, PlanetiQ will provide on-orbit data delivery during the contract period. This will support multiple applications across the Department of the Air Force, including artificial intelligence (AI) model training, data assimilation, and performance evaluation.

As the largest commercial provider of GNSS-RO data, PlanetiQ currently operates a global constellation of satellites, including spacecraft equipped with advanced receivers capable of capturing high signal-to-noise-ratio (SNR) GNSS-RO and GNSS-PRO measurements. GNSS-PRO has demonstrated strong efficacy for measuring precipitation, a key capability for improving severe weather forecasting.

The STRATFI award will enable the development of a next-generation receiver that adds GNSS-R capabilities, supporting new applications such as ocean surface wind measurement, sea state characterization, and soil moisture monitoring over land.

"By combining GNSS-RO, PRO, and R measurements in a single platform, we are unlocking a more complete picture of the atmosphere and Earth's surface. We are proud to partner with the U.S. Air Force to accelerate these capabilities and bring next-generation environmental data into operational use," said Ira Scharf, CEO of PlanetiQ.

The contract is issued through AFWERX, the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force (DAF) and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory. Headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, AFWERX employs military, civilian and contractor personnel executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has awarded over 10,400 contracts worth more than $7.24 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability.

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