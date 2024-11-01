Quaise Energy Advances World First Superhot Geothermal Power Plant in Oregon



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 23, 2026



Quaise Energy is on track to build the world's first power plant using superhot geothermal energy - energy obtained by tapping into rock with temperatures greater than 300 degrees C (572 degrees F). The first phase of the company's complex, known as Project Obsidian, is under construction in Oregon and is expected to be operational as early as 2030.

A Quaise analysis presented at the 2026 Stanford Geothermal Workshop validates the company's belief that its first plant could produce at least 50 megawatts of clean, renewable electricity from only a handful of wells, available 24/7. Subsequent expansions of Project Obsidian are expected to bring even more energy, with a second phase targeting 250 MW. "Our goal is to build out to a gigawatt in the area," says Carlos Araque, CEO and co-founder of Quaise.

He continued, "We believe our breakthrough drilling technology could ultimately make gigawatt-scale geothermal plants viable across the globe, including in regions where geothermal has never been possible before."

Because Project Obsidian is the first of its kind, there are many unknowns, such as the geochemistry of the rock it will tap into. Daniel W. Dichter, a senior mechanical engineer at Quaise, is first author of a paper exploring these unknowns. "Most of our analysis, which is based on several models, was dedicated to trying to understand some of these uncertainties," says Dichter.

Dichter's overall conclusion: "This analysis validates our long-held hypothesis that higher subsurface temperatures entail substantial improvements in power production. It shows us that we can get to a capacity of 50 megawatts of power with this system." He adds that if the first wells perform as predicted, "they will be on par with exceptionally productive oil and gas wells in terms of equivalent power output."

A 2025 report from the Clean Air Task Force estimates that superhot rock (SHR) geothermal could supply 63 terawatts of firm, carbon-free power by tapping just 1% of the world's SHR resources - more than eight times current global electricity generation. Today, however, rock at those superhot temperatures can only be accessed at a few locations globally where it sits close to the surface, such as Iceland. The true mother lode of geothermal energy lies two to 12 miles beneath the surface - depths unreachable with conventional oil and gas drilling technology, which cannot withstand the extreme temperatures and pressures involved.

Quaise aims to solve this with millimeter wave energy - cousins to the microwaves used in cooking - that can melt and vaporize rock, enabling access to depths previously impossible.

The first phase of Project Obsidian will consist of two separate geothermal well systems. One targets rock averaging 315 degrees C, which Dichter describes as "on the cusp of what is achievable today, so it's lower technical risk." The other targets rock averaging 365 degrees C. Each system comprises three wells: one pumps water down to the hot rock, while two flanking wells capture the resulting superheated water. A seventh confirmation well - the first to be drilled - will provide critical data on the geomechanical properties of the superhot rock and is expected to be in operation later this year.

The Quaise development blueprint divides sites into three tiers based on geothermal gradients. Project Obsidian is a Tier I location, accessing superhot temperatures at about five kilometers depth. Tier II sites cover nearly 40% of the world. Tier III sites, requiring drilling up to 19 kilometers, are described as holding "the key to making superhot geothermal a truly global energy source" that could provide power to more than 90% of humanity.

The surface footprint of the two well systems at Project Obsidian will be just 20 acres - geothermal systems use less than three percent of the land required for comparable solar or wind sites. The pipes conveying water to and from the SHR formation have a maximum inner diameter of only about ten inches.

Millimeter wave drilling will not be employed at Project Obsidian "until the 365 degrees C wells at the earliest," according to Dichter. Conventional drilling will be used near the surface, with millimeter waves deployed for penetrating the deeper basement rock. Co-authors of the Stanford paper include Trenton T. Cladouhos, Vice President, Geothermal Resource Development; Quinlan Byrne, Geoscientist; Greg Szutiak, Drilling and Completions Technical Advisor; and Victor J. Rustom, Field Operations Manager.

Related Links

Quaise Energy

Powering The World in the 21st Century at Energy-Daily.com

