 Rice to head new US Space Force sensing technology center
illustration only

Rice to head new US Space Force sensing technology center

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Mar 11, 2026
 Rice University has signed an 8.1 million dollar cooperative agreement to lead the United States Space Force University Consortium Space Strategic Technology Institute 4, a new center known as the Center for Advanced Space Sensing Technologies at Rice. The institute will focus on developing and integrating advanced space-based remote sensing technologies and the sensemaking capabilities needed to turn raw data into usable information for operators in orbit and on the ground.

The center is led by David Alexander, director of the Rice Space Institute and a professor of physics and astronomy. The team includes Rice researchers Kevin Kelly, Tomasz Tkaczyk, Kaden Hazzard, Mark Jernigan and Vinod Veedu, working in collaboration with partners at the University of California, Los Angeles, the University of California, Santa Barbara, the Georgia Institute of Technology and Houston based Aegis Aerospace.

Rice leaders said the new institute places the university at the leading edge of emerging defense space technologies. Amy Dittmar, the Howard R. Hughes Provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, said the investment puts Rice at the forefront of how people will see, understand and operate in space by combining advanced remote sensing, artificial intelligence driven analysis and cross institutional expertise to convert space data into real time insight and scientific opportunity.

The US Space Force, created in 2019, is the newest branch of the US armed services and was formed in response to growing dependence on space based systems in everyday life and national security. The service relies on a network of space sensors to monitor the space environment and potential threats and is building a network of Space Strategic Technology Institutes to speed up innovation and create new operational capabilities.

CASST is the fourth Space Strategic Technology Institute established under this initiative and is funded by the US Space Force but led by university researchers. The institutes are designed to enable collaborative applied research, accelerate transformative breakthroughs and generate technologies that can transition into operational use for the Space Force and other national security customers.

Researchers at CASST will integrate existing cutting edge technologies into new generations of space sensors and then expand and optimize their capabilities for the harsh conditions and constraints of orbit. The team plans to miniaturize sensor systems, develop low resource fabrication methods and tailor designs for the size, weight, power and reliability requirements of space platforms.

In parallel, the center will apply artificial intelligence and machine learning tools to the large volumes of data collected by the sensors. These algorithms are intended to support real time analysis and decision support, helping operators detect, interpret and respond quickly to changes in the space domain.

Alexander said CASST will extend the range, capability and optimization of space remote sensing while reducing the cost and resources needed to build and deploy the systems. He emphasized that the ultimate goal is to ensure that the data produced by the new sensors can be used immediately to support the Space Force mission and broader space situational awareness needs.

Alexander also plays leadership roles across the wider aerospace community. He is an inaugural member of the Texas Aerospace Research and Space Economy Consortium and serves on the boards of the Houston Spaceport Development Corporation, SpaceCom and the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture, and he recently served on the board of the American Astronautical Society.

Rice officials said CASST builds on the university's long history in space research and partnerships. Rice began working with a newly formed NASA in 1959 and has maintained a leadership position in space science and technology through efforts such as the Rice Space Institute and collaborations with major space organizations.

Vinod Veedu, assistant vice president for research and head of the university's Defense Research Advancement initiative, said the new center is a catalyst for Rice's expanded role in national security. He described CASST as an important first step in a broader defense partnership that links Rice's research strengths with the Space Force vision of a secure and superior space frontier.

