Russian strikes kill Ukrainian residents, damage energy infrastructure

In Ukraine's counter-offensive, drones hit an electricity substation in northern Russia and wounded two other people in a strike on a residential building in the city of Saratov, The Guardian reported.
The Russian defense ministry said 79 drones were shot down within its borders, according to the BBC.
Russia launched more than 450 exploding bomber drones, 406 of which were shot down, and 45 missiles, of which nine were shot down, Ukraine's air force said.
"Ukraine's Defense Forces neutralized more than 400 drones, which is a significant result -- achieved by our unmanned systems units, army aviation, and mobile fire groups," Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a X post that included video. "Electronic warfare did its job."
"Some of the missiles were also shot down -- although, of course, it is extremely difficult to counter ballistic and aeroballistic missiles. Only a few systems in the world are capable of intercepting such missiles effectively -- and to protect our entire territory, we need far more of these systems and the missiles for them."
He reiterated his plea for help from other nations.
"We are working with the United States to purchase additional Patriots, and we are very much counting on the support," he said. "I am grateful to every leader, to every one of our friends in Europe, in America, in Asia, who is trying to help."
In Ukraine, two died and 12 were wounded at a nine-story apartment building in Dnipro, which is in central Ukraine. The blast left a gaping hole.
Three were also killed in the southern Ukraine city of Zaporizhzhia.
"I don't know how I survived, because all the shrapnel flew onto the bed where I was sleeping," said Larysa, a resident of the bulding, told CNN. "We gathered quickly and started to go downstairs. People were screaming. You could already hear screams from the street."
Over 24 hours, 10 people have been killed and 50 injured by Russian strikes, according to the Ukrainian State Emergency Service.
Many areas were without electricity and heating, including the capital city of Kyiv, after a substation was hit.
Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Telegram that major energy facilities were damaged in the Poltava, Kharkiv and Kyiv regions.
She said critical infrastructure facilities have already been reconnected, and water supply is being maintained with generators.
State energy company Centrenergo said it was "the most massive strike on our thermal power plants since the beginning of the full-scale invasion."
The attacks came as temperatures dropped into the 40s Fahrenheit.
"The enemy is once again launching massive attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure," Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk said in a CNN report. "Despite the enemy's plans, Ukraine will have light and heat this winter."
Russia also said it had captured a village in eastern Ukraine as its forces gradually pushed on the frontline and made the case that its attacks targeted the Ukrainian military.
