S.African president spoke to Zelensky after call with Putin



by AFP Staff Writers



Johannesburg (AFP) Aug 8, 2025



South Africa's president said he spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky Friday, a day after he had a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss "peace process efforts".

The South African government has been criticised at home and abroad for initially refusing to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but has always maintained it holds an unaligned position and in April hosted Zelensky in Pretoria.

Cyril Ramaphosa "received a briefing from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a peace process between Russia and Ukraine," the presidency said in a statement, using an alternative transliteration of his name.

Zelensky "expressed his appreciation for South Africa's continued support in finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict and affirmed Ukraine's commitment to securing a lasting peace with Russia," it said.

"The efforts that this country makes in fostering peace processes around the world are recognised," Ramaphosa told journalists earlier in the day.

In a similarly-worded statement on Thursday night, he announced that he had spoken to Putin following the Russian president's "request to brief President Ramaphosa on the peace process with Ukraine".

Putin on Friday also held consultations with the leaders of China and India, seeking support from his key allies ahead of a likely summit with Donald Trump.

Related Links

Space War News

