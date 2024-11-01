SETI Institute Launches Lab to Study Human Dimensions of Finding Life Beyond Earth

The lab's mission is to anticipate and explore humanity's responses to the discovery of life beyond Earth by connecting science with other kinds of research. It unites experts in astrobiology, SETI, social science, ethics, law, communication research, and futures studies to examine implications and guide preparedness.
As scientific tools become more powerful, the likelihood of detecting biosignatures or technosignatures continues to grow. The Discovery and Futures Lab is built on the understanding that discovery is not a single definitive event but a complex and evolving process - one that unfolds over time and requires careful communication and societal preparation.
"I'm incredibly excited to be a part of the Discovery and Futures Lab at the SETI Institute," said Lucian Walkowicz, Co-Director of the Lab. "I see this effort as part of the SETI Institute's longstanding commitment to responsible science, and I hope it will be a transformative research accelerator for how we understand and communicate about the discovery process in the search for life."
The lab brings together a wide-ranging global community of researchers to tackle key questions: how scientists should communicate uncertain or evolving discoveries; the social, ethical, and legal implications of detecting life beyond Earth; how to prepare for misinformation and promote worldwide coordination; and what past false alarms can teach us about future discoveries.
Through fellowships, workshops, and collaborative research, the Discovery and Futures Lab will develop new knowledge, policy insights, and public-facing resources to support responsible science and informed global dialogue.
"The discovery of life beyond Earth, whether simple, complex or technological, will be among the most profound and transformative discoveries in human history - and it will touch everyone," said Bill Diamond, SETI Institute President and CEO. "How will such an extraordinary moment impact science, geopolitics, religion, culture, technology and our own understanding of our place in the Cosmos? This new lab will consider these questions and more generally explore the ways in which major new discoveries unfold and evolve."
The Discovery and Futures Lab is led by Co-Directors Dr. Lucian Walkowicz, an astronomer, artist, and educator focused on the search for life in the universe and the social impacts of space exploration, and Dr. Chelsea Haramia, a philosopher and ethicist whose work focuses on astrobiology, technology, and environmental ethics.
The lab operates as part of the SETI Institute's Carl Sagan Center for Research. Its inaugural cohort of Research Fellows includes Dr. Rebecca Charbonneau (history), Dr. George Profitiliotis (futures studies), and Dr. Jordan Bimm (science communication). The initiative is described as interdisciplinary and impactful, intergenerational, collaborative and international, and guided by a commitment to ethical and responsible science.
Related Links
SETI Institute
Lands Beyond Beyond - extra solar planets - news and science
Life Beyond Earth
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