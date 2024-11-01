STAR OS provides unified architecture for integrating AI systems across defense domains

STAR OS delivers a framework that includes development, deployment, interoperability, and real-time oversight of AI functions. The Service Development Kit (STAR SDK) equips developers to create and deploy AI services efficiently. STAR IO establishes interconnectivity, enabling diverse AI software to share information and collaborate within a consistent digital environment. STAR UI gives operators and engineers a point of access to monitor tasks and system status, supported by analytics and built-in AI assistants.
According to Mike Baylor, Lockheed Martin vice president and chief digital AI officer, "With the STAR OS solution, we're taking a major step forward in our ability to bring together different AI systems and make them work together seamlessly. This will help us provide more effective and efficient solutions to our customers and ultimately help them make more informed decisions and stay ahead of emerging threats."
As part of Lockheed Martin's ongoing efforts to modernize AI deployment, STAR OS has been positioned for flexible adoption by the U.S. Department of War and government partners, as well as private sector organizations. The platform has already proven its value in preliminary deployments, such as maritime threat detection and missile alert operations, and demonstrated its integrative capabilities at the company's AI Fight Club hackathon.
Early access clients have used STAR OS to combine multiple AI services, supporting operational awareness and rapid response. The product is now available for broader use as a modular solution to facilitate interoperation and oversight of complex AI environments.
