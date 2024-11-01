Sidus Space Adds Second StarVault Orbital Data Storage Payload for Lonestar



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 17, 2026



Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) has announced the expansion of its existing agreement with Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. to build and deliver an additional StarVault orbital data storage payload. The amendment extends Sidus' role in enabling the world's first commercially operational space-based sovereign data storage service.

The amendment expands the scope of Sidus' work under its ongoing partnership with Lonestar and reflects continued execution against customer requirements as StarVault transitions from early missions to sustained commercial deployment.

Sidus is currently building the first StarVault payload, which is scheduled to launch no earlier than fall 2026 aboard LizzieSat-4 (LS-4). The additional payload expands the overall StarVault network and reflects Lonestar's continued progress toward scaling its orbital data storage architecture.

"The expansion highlights the strength of our engineering processes and our ability to support increasingly complex payload integrations," said Carol Craig, Founder and CEO of Sidus Space. "Sidus is designed to deliver scalable space hardware through proven manufacturing, integration, and mission execution."

The expanded collaboration further demonstrates Sidus' ability to support emerging space-based infrastructure applications across commercial, government, and defense markets through flexible, flight-proven satellite solutions.

Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. is pioneering a new class of premium data storage and edge processing services, creating a premier data-secure network to service terrestrial, space, and lunar-based digital infrastructure. The StarVault program represents a key step in establishing the first commercially operational sovereign data storage service in orbit.

Related Links

Sidus Space, Inc.

Space Technology News - Applications and Research

