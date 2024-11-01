Military Space News
 Sierra Space raises 550 million dollars and reaches 8 billion valuation
illustration only

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Mar 11, 2026
 Sierra Space Corporation has closed a 550 million dollar Series C equity round led by LuminArx Capital Management, valuing the company at 8 billion dollars post-money. The new financing lifts total capital investments in Sierra Space since 2021 to more than 2 billion dollars and is intended to accelerate delivery of its national security-focused space systems.

The company said the fresh capital will support expansion of production capacity and further development of differentiated solutions for defense and intelligence customers. Sierra Space expects the investment to strengthen its ability to win additional contracts, leverage existing technologies across programs, and pursue growth opportunities that extend beyond its current satellite and spacecraft missions.

Sierra Space Board Chair Fatih Ozmen described the company as having undergone a strategic transformation since 2021 to provide trusted and responsive solutions tailored to national security needs. He said the company has sharpened its focus on space and defense leadership, positioning Sierra Space for its next phase of growth, and highlighted LuminArx Capital's role in providing flexible capital solutions to support that trajectory.

LuminArx Capital Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer Min Htoo said the firm views Sierra Space as a standout defense-tech leader after evaluating many companies in the sector. He pointed to Sierra Space's team, technical expertise, and execution history, and noted that founder Fatih Ozmen and his partner Eren have built their businesses with a combination of humility, integrity, and a strong sense of responsibility to the country, values that are reflected across Sierra Space's operations.

Sierra Space's existing investor base includes General Atlantic, Coatue, Moore Strategic Ventures, and Andalusian Private Capital, among others. Chief Executive Officer Dan Jablonsky said the company is at an inflection point where investor confidence, customer demand, and operational readiness are aligned, enabling deliberate scaling of the business.

Jablonsky emphasized that Sierra Space is focused on expanding its proven defense and civil capabilities while continuing to deliver mission-critical solutions with the speed, reliability, and consistency expected by its customers. He framed the Series C funding as a key enabler for the company's efforts to broaden its offerings in both national security and civil space markets.

The company reports more than 500 missions and over 30 years of space flight heritage across satellites, spacecraft, and subsystems. Over the past five years, Sierra Space has logged a series of milestone contract wins and program achievements that underpin its growth strategy.

Notable awards include a 450 million dollar contract to build more than four satellites for a National Security customer, and a Space Development Agency Tranche 2 Tracking Layer contract with a maximum potential value of 740 million dollars for 18 missile warning, tracking, and fire control satellites. The company says it has secured contracts with essentially all eight space procurement agencies within the Department of War and the Intelligence Community.

Sierra Space recently completed a new power station facility dedicated to manufacturing high-rate solar arrays for critical satellite missions. These arrays are intended to support a range of government and commercial spacecraft requiring robust, flight-proven power systems.

In 2025, Sierra Space completed Critical Design Review for two major national security satellite programs of record, advancing them into later execution phases. During the same period, the company also finished all manufacturing and assembly milestones for its Dream Chaser reusable spaceplane, which is slated for a demonstration flight in late 2026.

