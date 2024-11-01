Military Space News
SPACEMART
 Smile launch reset for May 19 after Vega C review
illustration only

Smile launch reset for May 19 after Vega C review

by Robert Schreiber
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Apr 23, 2026
 The European-Chinese Smile mission is now due to launch on May 19, 2026, at 05:52 CEST on a Vega-C rocket after partners completed investigations into a technical issue found in the production line of a Vega-C subsystem component.

ESA said the earlier launch target was postponed as a precaution. The agency said both the Smile spacecraft and the Vega-C launcher assigned to the mission remain stable and safe.

Smile is a joint mission of the European Space Agency and the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The spacecraft will study how Earth responds to streams of particles and bursts of radiation from the Sun. It will do that with an X-ray camera designed to make the first X-ray observations of Earth's magnetic field and an ultraviolet camera able to watch the northern lights continuously for up to 45 hours at a time.

Launch preparations have continued at Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana. In March, teams fuelled the spacecraft, integrated it with the Vega-C rocket adapter and enclosed it inside the launcher fairing.

During ascent, the four stages of Vega-C will separate in sequence before the launcher releases Smile after 57 minutes. Six minutes later, the spacecraft's solar panels are scheduled to unfold, marking the milestone that confirms launch success.

After separation, Smile will first enter low Earth orbit and then use its own propulsion to reach its final egg-shaped orbit. That trajectory will take the spacecraft as far as 121,000 km above the North Pole to collect data before it returns to about 5,000 km above the South Pole to transmit data to ground stations.

Smile, short for Solar wind Magnetosphere Ionosphere Link Explorer, carries four science instruments to examine how Earth reacts to the solar wind. The mission is intended to improve understanding of solar storms, geomagnetic storms and the wider science of space weather.

ESA is providing the payload module, which carries three of the four science instruments, along with one of the instruments itself, the soft X-ray imager. ESA also supplies the launcher and the assembly, integration and testing facilities and services, contributes to the ultraviolet imager and supports mission operations once the spacecraft is in orbit.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences provides the spacecraft platform and the other three science instruments, and it is responsible for operating the spacecraft in orbit. Smile flies as part of ESA's Cosmic Vision programme and contributes to the question of how the Solar System works.

Vega-C is Europe's launcher for small scientific and Earth observation missions. The 35 m rocket can place 2,300 kg into space and uses three solid-propellant stages followed by a liquid-propellant upper stage for precise orbital insertion. ESA leads the Vega-C programme with Avio as prime contractor and design authority, and for this mission Avio is also the launch service operator.

Related Links
 European Space Agency
 The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEMART
Europe to negotiate with NASA on lunar missions: ESA
 Kennedy Space Center, United States (AFP) April 2, 2026
 The European Space Agency will negotiate future participation in NASA missions after the US space agency revamped its lunar program, the ESA head told AFP Wednesday. The US space agency announced recently it is suspending its so-called Gateway lunar orbital space station efforts in order to focus on building a base on the Moon's surface. This left the European role in future exploration unclear. The ESA had an agreement with NASA for three astronaut flights to Gateway. "The Gateway is postpo ... read more
SPACEMART
NATO intercepts second Iran missile in Turkish airspace

 Japan to deploy counter-strike missiles closer to China

 Italy to send air-defence aid to Gulf countries; France allowing US aircraft on some Mideast bases

 Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3
SPACEMART
Turkey says missile launched from Iran destroyed by NATO

 Hypersonica completes milestone hypersonic missile flight test in Norway

 Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test

 Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine
SPACEMART
EDA taps Airbus to broaden Capa-X drone mission roles

 Hawk shape shifting in flight may guide future drone control

 Airspan extends 5G in motion to defense aerial networks

 Zelensky says 11 countries asking Ukraine for drone help against Iran
SPACEMART
CACI Wins 231 Million Dollar Task Order for Tactical Satellite Communications to US Special Operations Command

 MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers

 EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership

 Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy
SPACEMART
New electrolyte design aims to make giant flow batteries safer

 Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform

 Gilat wins 9 million dollar MOD deal for secure defense satcom

 Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry
SPACEMART
Anthropic takes Trump administration to court over Pentagon row

 Global arms exports soar on European demand: study

 China boosts military spending with eyes on US, Taiwan

 BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises
SPACEMART
China says opposes any targeting of new Iran leader

 Four years after banning Russia, FIFA and IOC passive in the face of war

 Elevation of Mojtaba Khamenei suggests ultraconservatives steering Iran

 Mojtaba Khamenei: son and successor to Iran's supreme leader
SPACEMART
LMU Munich Solves Two Key Barriers Blocking Perovskite Quantum Dots From Real-World Use

 Ultrafast thermal detector pushes gigahertz performance frontier

 Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control

 Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2026 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.