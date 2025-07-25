Spire unveils enhanced RF intelligence system to support global defense missions

The upgraded platform delivers signal data through Spire's detection and geolocation engine, securely accessible via cloud infrastructure. It allows users to track emergency beacons, monitor GNSS interference, and detect unauthorized RF transmissions across land, sea, and air. The service also supports sovereign-ready deployments for users requiring full data and infrastructure control.
Spire's satellites operate across VHF, UHF, and L bands. Customers can process publicly broadcast voice transmissions using AI for near-instant transcription and translation, trigger third-party imaging for visual validation, and monitor emitters over time.
"Today's security environment demands faster, smarter insights and that starts with knowing what's happening on the ground in near real time," said Iain Goodridge, senior director of radio frequency geolocation products at Spire. "With our enhanced RF detection and geolocation capabilities, we're equipping partners and agencies globally with the intelligence they need to make confident, informed decisions - even in the most complex and hard-to-reach environments."
Spire is also developing next-gen satellite clusters to expand RF signal collection, onboard processing, and data downlink capabilities. In June 2024, the company secured a $14 million contract from the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory to deploy satellites for tracking ground-based movement. Additional RF clusters are expected to launch between late 2025 and 2026.
SkyFi CEO Luke Fischer praised Spire's RF geolocation product for its reliability and adaptability: "Spire's RFGL product gives us consistent, global coverage day, night, and through bad weather, which allows us to track RF emissions from things like radar systems, broadcast towers, and communication infrastructure... Spire has been a solid partner: responsive, fast, and willing to adapt their tools to real-world use."
