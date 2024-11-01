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 Superhot geothermal aims to power a next generation grid
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Superhot geothermal aims to power a next generation grid

by Erica Marchand
 Paris, France (SPX) Apr 23, 2026
 Quaise Energy plans to use superhot geothermal resources to generate large amounts of firm, carbon free electricity from a small number of deep wells. The company reports that new modeling of a candidate site suggests that a first power plant could deliver at least 50 megawatts of continuous power to the grid.

Superhot geothermal targets rock at temperatures above about 400 degrees Celsius several kilometers below the surface. At these conditions water becomes a supercritical fluid with very high enthalpy, so a single well pair can extract much more energy than in conventional geothermal systems. Quaise is developing millimeter wave drilling technology to reach these depths through hard crystalline rock that is difficult to penetrate with conventional bits.

In a recent analysis presented at the 2026 Stanford Geothermal Workshop, Quaise researchers combined regional geologic data, reservoir simulations and surface power cycle models for a specific site. The results indicate that the resource could sustain high production rates for many years, with power conversion efficiencies that support utility scale output. According to the company, this validates earlier estimates that a first plant based on only a handful of wells could reach or exceed the 50 megawatt level.

Superhot geothermal could operate as a clean replacement for coal and gas plants because it can run around the clock and respond to grid demands. Unlike wind and solar, which are variable and require storage or backup, a superhot geothermal plant can provide capacity, energy and ancillary services from the same installation. Quaise argues that this makes it a strong candidate to anchor decarbonized power systems while using much smaller surface footprints than many renewable alternatives.

The company notes that superhot geothermal resources exist beneath most populated regions of the world at reachable depths, though detailed conditions differ by location. If drilling and power plant technologies can be standardized and replicated, the approach could scale globally over coming decades. Quaise is continuing work on millimeter wave drilling systems, well designs, reservoir management strategies and plant engineering to move from modeling studies toward a demonstration facility.

The Stanford workshop presentation focused on technical performance rather than policy or finance, but the company acknowledges that regulatory frameworks, market structures and capital availability will influence deployment. Superhot geothermal plants must also address induced seismicity, well integrity and long term reservoir behavior. Quaise states that its ongoing research and field programs are intended to reduce these uncertainties and to provide data that regulators and utilities can use in planning.

If superhot geothermal proves out at commercial scale, it could complement other low carbon resources and help repower existing thermal plant sites by reusing grid connections and some surface infrastructure. Supporters see it as a way to leverage subsurface engineering expertise from the oil and gas sector for climate goals. The new analysis is one step in a broader effort to quantify the potential and the challenges of this emerging energy option.

Related Links
 Quaise Energy
 Powering The World in the 21st Century at Energy-Daily.com

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