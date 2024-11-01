Sweden invests $40 mn in space rocket launch site

The investment would strengthen the launch capabilities of the Esrange Space Centre outside the city of Kiruna, north of the Arctic Circle.
Defence Minister Pal Jonson told a press conference "deteriorating security" meant more organisations "have a need for satellite-based capabilities."
"Esrange therefore constitutes an important strategic asset for the European Union and NATO -- not least in light of the increasing strategic importance of the Baltic Sea region and the Arctic's increasingly strategic importance," Jonson told reporters.
Jonson also noted that tensions between NATO and Russia had moved north.
"Sweden therefore has great potential to develop as a central space actor in the Baltic Sea region and in the Arctic by providing space capabilities and space services," he said.
The Nordic country dropped two centuries of military non-alignment and joined NATO in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Related Links
Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
NATO intercepts second Iran missile in Turkish airspace
Japan to deploy counter-strike missiles closer to China
Italy to send air-defence aid to Gulf countries; France allowing US aircraft on some Mideast bases
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3
Turkey says missile launched from Iran destroyed by NATO
Hypersonica completes milestone hypersonic missile flight test in Norway
Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test
Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine
EDA taps Airbus to broaden Capa-X drone mission roles
Hawk shape shifting in flight may guide future drone control
Airspan extends 5G in motion to defense aerial networks
Zelensky says 11 countries asking Ukraine for drone help against Iran
MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers
EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership
Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy
Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
|
New electrolyte design aims to make giant flow batteries safer
Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform
Gilat wins 9 million dollar MOD deal for secure defense satcom
Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry
Anthropic takes Trump administration to court over Pentagon row
Global arms exports soar on European demand: study
China boosts military spending with eyes on US, Taiwan
BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises
China says opposes any targeting of new Iran leader
Four years after banning Russia, FIFA and IOC passive in the face of war
Elevation of Mojtaba Khamenei suggests ultraconservatives steering Iran
Mojtaba Khamenei: son and successor to Iran's supreme leader
Ultrafast thermal detector pushes gigahertz performance frontier
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control
Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters