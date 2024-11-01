UK roadmap aims to bring space made medicines to patients



by Sophie Jenkins



London, UK (SPX) Mar 11, 2026



Patients could benefit from more effective, higher quality and longer lasting medicines as the UK government sets out a clearer route to bring drugs manufactured in space safely to market. The package of measures is designed to give companies working in microgravity enabled biomanufacturing a defined path from research in orbit to patient access on Earth.

The unique environment of microgravity, which is impossible to replicate on Earth, can improve how complex biologic drugs form, behave and work within the human body. This has the potential to improve outcomes for people with cancer, rare diseases and other conditions by enhancing the quality, stability and performance of advanced medicines.

To accelerate progress, UK companies developing medicines in space will now benefit from a coordinated set of actions to support the rapid growth of in orbit manufacturing. The measures aim to provide industry with greater regulatory clarity and a more predictable route from experimental work in space to approved treatments in the health system, building on commitments in the UK government's 2 billion pound Life Sciences Sector Plan.

Led by the UK Space Agency, and supported by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the Regulatory Innovation Office in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the initiative includes new regulatory guidance, principles based case studies, a re entry regulatory sandbox and strengthened engagement with supply chain partners. By setting out this framework now, the UK authorities aim to give investors and entrepreneurs confidence that there is a viable pathway for space made medicines.

Space Minister Liz Lloyd said the government is focused on taking medical breakthroughs from orbit to patient by addressing practical barriers that have held back commercial in orbit manufacturing, including regulatory uncertainty and gaps in supply chains. Officials see these steps as a way to move promising technologies out of the purely experimental realm and into routine health care.

Lord David Willetts, Chair of the UK Space Agency and the Regulatory Innovation Office, said in orbit manufacturing of pharmaceuticals represents a significant opportunity for the UK because it combines the growth potential of the domestic space sector with the promise of better treatments for patients. He said a clear adoption pathway with defined regulatory requirements can give industry the assurances it needs to scale up activity, adding that the UK wants to position itself as open for business in space enabled pharmaceuticals.

The government has already identified in orbit servicing, assembly and manufacturing as a priority capability for UK leadership, economic growth and national security. UK regulators have gained early experience licensing novel space missions such as Space Forge's ForgeStar 1 and Astroscale UK's ELSA D, which have helped to demonstrate that in orbit manufacturing is technically feasible and no longer speculative.

The UK Space Agency is also backing early stage projects, including a 250,000 pound feasibility study for BioOrbit. The start up is exploring a scalable system for crystallising biologic drugs in space, with the goal of enabling at home cancer treatments by improving how these medicines can be formulated and delivered.

To support continued growth in this area, authorities are developing new guidance products, launching a re entry regulatory sandbox and advancing work to streamline licensing for higher cadence in orbit operations. The sandbox is intended to allow companies to work with regulators on novel re entry concepts while maintaining safety and environmental standards.

Rosemary Whitbread, Head of Space Regulation Policy at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said space manufacturing unlocks cutting edge products that cannot be produced under Earth's gravity. She said the CAA plays a key role in enabling these innovations, which have the potential to deliver health benefits and economic growth, and that in space manufacturing can be licensed under current UK rules if companies follow the established approval steps to ensure operations are safe, secure and sustainable.

To give innovators concrete examples, the UK Space Agency and the Innovation Accelerator team at the MHRA are preparing principles based case studies that outline regulatory routes for space, biotech and pharmaceutical companies. These case studies are intended to clarify expectations around product quality, data requirements and post market oversight for medicines that incorporate space based manufacturing steps.

Dr Paul Bate, CEO of the UK Space Agency, said the agency's investment in innovative projects is matched by work through its Unlocking Space Portfolio to connect space companies with pharmaceutical firms and public health partners. He said the objective is to ensure that promising microgravity research does not stall at the experimental stage but advances towards treatments that improve people's lives, turning UK strengths in space and life sciences into a competitive advantage that supports both patients and economic growth.

The MHRA is building on its experience in developing new regulatory pathways, including a framework for decentralised and modular manufacturing launched in 2025, to ensure that rules remain fit for purpose for medicines produced using advanced methods. The agency is working with developers and partners to address manufacturing that may take place in microgravity or other non traditional environments, where modular manufacturing platforms and atypical distribution practices may be used.

Lawrence Tallon, CEO at the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, said the UK is well placed to support safe, cutting edge innovation in space enabled biomanufacturing and that existing medicines regulations already accommodate advanced approaches that take advantage of microgravity. He said joint case studies and early scientific and regulatory advice will help define a path from in orbit manufacture to patient access, supporting innovation while maintaining standards of safety, quality and patient protection.

Tallon encouraged developers to engage early with the MHRA through its Scientific and Regulatory Advice services and the MHRA Innovation Accelerator so regulators can help companies navigate expectations and bring safe, effective space enabled medicines closer to patients. Early dialogue is seen as important for addressing novel aspects of space based manufacturing before they become barriers to clinical development.

Dr Katie King, CEO of BioOrbit, said the company is pioneering the future of medicine in space and aims to unlock advanced therapies that directly benefit UK patients and support the National Health Service. She said the UK government's commitment shows that Britain intends to lead in this field, and that BioOrbit wants to help move space enabled treatments from orbit to patient faster than expected.

Alongside the regulatory work, the UK Space Agency is supporting growth in in orbit pharmaceuticals through its Unlocking Space Portfolio, which brings together space, biotech and pharmaceutical companies with public health bodies to remove barriers to adoption and strengthen domestic supply chains. Officials argue that close collaboration across sectors will be essential to moving space based manufacturing into mainstream health care.

International collaboration is also part of the strategy. A UK Swiss Dialogue planned for June 2026 will bring together experts and senior decision makers from both countries to identify shared challenges and accelerate the use of microgravity in biopharmaceutical research and development, building on discussions held at House of Switzerland events during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

National capability has been boosted through 8 million pounds in Space Clusters Infrastructure Funding awarded to Space Forge in 2023 for the creation of the National Microgravity Research Centre in Swansea. This is complemented by UK led international projects advancing biotechnology microgravity research through the International Bilateral Fund, National Space Innovation Programme grants for new in orbit manufacturing techniques, and 13 million pounds of government investment into the UK Innovation and Science Seed Fund's Space Portfolio, which supports ventures that sit at the intersection of space and life sciences.

Taken together, these initiatives are intended to build a stronger pipeline of innovation, support new jobs and investment, and keep the UK positioned as a leading destination for life sciences and advanced space technologies. The long term goal is to ensure that breakthroughs made in space translate into better, faster and more effective medicines for people on Earth.

