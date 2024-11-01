Military Space News
TIME AND SPACE
 Ultra-Faint Dwarf Galaxies May Carry Echoes of the Earliest Universe
illustration only

Ultra-Faint Dwarf Galaxies May Carry Echoes of the Earliest Universe

by Robert Schreiber
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Apr 24, 2026
 Ultra-faint dwarf galaxies - tiny satellite galaxies orbiting the Milky Way - have long been viewed as cosmic fossils. A new study by researchers at the Oskar Klein Centre and the LYRA collaboration now uses an unprecedented suite of simulations to reveal just how sensitively these faint systems encode the conditions of the early Universe, and why some galaxies grew while others did not.

Azadeh Fattahi, Associate Professor at the Oskar Klein Centre (OKC) and leader of the research group, headed the work in collaboration with teams from Durham University and the University of Hawaii. The results are published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

"In this work we presented a brand-new suite of cosmological simulations focused on the faintest galaxies in the Universe, with an unprecedented resolution. These are by far the largest sample of such galaxies ever simulated at these resolutions," Fattahi said.

Dwarf galaxies are often described as small cousins of the Milky Way. They form in small dark matter halos predicted by the standard model of cosmology. The faintest examples are extreme in both size and fragility, lying at the boundary of knowledge about galaxy formation and dark matter.

"The smallest galaxies are called ultra-faint dwarf galaxies, which are a million times less massive than the Milky Way or even smaller. Due to their small size these galaxies have proven very difficult to model and simulate," Fattahi added.

Shaun Brown, who led the study while working at OKC and Durham University, offered a down-to-earth analogy for the research. "A useful analogy is to plants and crops and how the way they grow is sensitive to the weather conditions. In the same way that the yield of a crop in summer can indirectly tell you a lot about what the weather in spring must have been like, the properties of faint dwarf galaxies today can tell us a lot about the conditions, or weather, of the Universe at a much earlier time."

The simulations go beyond simply reproducing faint dwarf galaxies - they suggest these local objects can serve as a probe of the Universe's earliest climate. The team examined how different assumptions about the early radiation environment influenced which small dark matter halos managed to form stars at all.

"In the paper we studied two different assumptions about the properties of the early Universe when it was less than 500 million years old, to understand the effect on the properties of these small galaxies today when the Universe is 13 billion years old," Brown explained.

The results were striking. "We found that these small ultra-faint galaxies are very sensitive to these changes, while more massive galaxies, like our Milky Way, don't really care. For the smallest galaxies, early conditions can decide whether they become visible galaxies - or remain starless dark matter halos," Brown said.

That sensitivity opens a direct path to testing early-Universe physics with upcoming observations. The Vera C. Rubin Observatory is expected to find many more ultra-faint dwarfs around the Milky Way in the near future, providing a near-complete census of Milky Way satellite galaxies.

"Our work suggests that these upcoming observations of the very local Universe will be able to constrain what the Universe at its infancy looked like, something we currently cannot directly access with other observations," Fattahi said.

The result is also relevant in light of recent James Webb Space Telescope discoveries of unexpectedly massive and bright galaxies in the early Universe. Local ultra-faint dwarfs - relics from the same epoch - may provide an additional route to understanding what happened.

The simulations came with substantial practical challenges. Running them took more than six months, and the datasets amounted to approximately 300 terabytes in total, requiring updates to older algorithms designed for smaller data volumes. Most of the computational work was carried out on the COSMA 8 supercomputer, hosted by Durham University's Institute for Computational Cosmology on behalf of the UK's DiRAC High Performance Computing Facility.

Future work with the simulation suite will target open questions such as where the very first generation of stars formed in the Universe can be found, and what the properties of ultra-faint dwarf galaxies reveal about the nature of dark matter.

Research Report:LYRA ultra-faints: The emergence of faint dwarf galaxies in the presence of an early Lyman-Werner background

Related Links
 Stockholm University
 Understanding Time and Space

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TIME AND SPACE
Brown University Physicists Propose Topology of Space-Time as Solution to Cosmological Constant Puzzle
 Paris, France (SPX) Apr 23, 2026
 Researchers at Brown University have proposed a new answer to one of the most enduring and confounding problems in modern physics - why the observed value of the cosmological constant is so vastly smaller than quantum field theory predicts it should be. The cosmological constant is the mathematical description of the energy driving the ever-accelerating expansion of the cosmos. Quantum field theory (QFT), the leading theory describing elementary particles and forces, predicts that quantum fluctuat ... read more
TIME AND SPACE
NATO intercepts second Iran missile in Turkish airspace

 Japan to deploy counter-strike missiles closer to China

 Italy to send air-defence aid to Gulf countries; France allowing US aircraft on some Mideast bases

 Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3
TIME AND SPACE
Turkey says missile launched from Iran destroyed by NATO

 Hypersonica completes milestone hypersonic missile flight test in Norway

 Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test

 Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine
TIME AND SPACE
EDA taps Airbus to broaden Capa-X drone mission roles

 Hawk shape shifting in flight may guide future drone control

 Airspan extends 5G in motion to defense aerial networks

 Zelensky says 11 countries asking Ukraine for drone help against Iran
TIME AND SPACE
CACI Wins 231 Million Dollar Task Order for Tactical Satellite Communications to US Special Operations Command

 MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers

 EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership

 Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy
TIME AND SPACE
New electrolyte design aims to make giant flow batteries safer

 Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform

 Gilat wins 9 million dollar MOD deal for secure defense satcom

 Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry
TIME AND SPACE
Anthropic takes Trump administration to court over Pentagon row

 Global arms exports soar on European demand: study

 China boosts military spending with eyes on US, Taiwan

 BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises
TIME AND SPACE
China says opposes any targeting of new Iran leader

 Four years after banning Russia, FIFA and IOC passive in the face of war

 Elevation of Mojtaba Khamenei suggests ultraconservatives steering Iran

 Mojtaba Khamenei: son and successor to Iran's supreme leader
TIME AND SPACE
LMU Munich Solves Two Key Barriers Blocking Perovskite Quantum Dots From Real-World Use

 Ultrafast thermal detector pushes gigahertz performance frontier

 Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control

 Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2026 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.