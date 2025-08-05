Far-right German MP's ex-aide on trial for spying for China; Australian police charge Chinese national with 'foreign interference'



By Andrea Henschel with Jastinder Khera in Berlin



Dresden, Germany (AFP) Aug 5, 2025



A German court will on Tuesday launch the trial of two suspected spies for China, one of whom worked as an assistant to the far-right lawmaker Maximilian Krah.

The German national, partially identified as Jian G., allegedly worked for Chinese intelligence from 2002, including while he was an aide to the Alternative for Germany (AfD) MEP Krah between 2019 and 2024.

Jian G. is accused by prosecutors in Dresden of using that position to pass on information about debates and decisions at the European Parliament, as well as some documents deemed highly sensitive.

He is also suspected of being the handler for a second alleged operative, Chinese national Yaqi X., who is accused of spying on elements of the German arms industry.

Jian G. is also suspected of gathering intelligence on leading AfD politicians and spying on Chinese dissidents in Germany.

This included posing as an opponent of the Chinese government on social media in order to gain contacts in the opposition scene.

The second defendant, Yaqi X., worked at a company which provided Leipzig airport with logistics services and is accused of helping Jian G. access information on flights and passengers.

The information she passed on focused on flights transporting defence equipment and "people with links to a German arms company".

According to German media reports, she particularly targeted arms giant Rheinmetall, which is involved in making Leopard tanks and which uses Leipzig airport for cargo flights.

- AfD 'power struggle' -

Both defendants have been in detention since they were arrested last year.

The trial could be particularly embarrassing for the AfD if it leads to the information Jian G. collected on the party becoming public.

According to news weekly Der Spiegel, investigators have seized records that Jian G. kept of conversations with Krah and other AfD politicians in which they discussed the private life of party co-leader Alice Weidel and alleged power struggles with her colleague Tino Chrupalla.

Krah denied to the magazine ever having discussed such matters with Jian G.

Krah was the AfD's top candidate in last year's European elections, but was excluded from its delegation after comments in which he minimised the crimes of the Nazis' notorious SS.

However, he was welcomed back into the AfD fold for this year's German general election and now sits as one of the party's MPs in the Bundestag.

The trial is expected to last until the end of September and Krah himself has been called to appear as a witness.

Krah is also being investigated by prosecutors in Dresden on suspicion of money laundering and corruption during his time as a member of the European Parliament.

According to Der Spiegel, between 2019 and 2023 he received more than 50,000 euros ($57,900) in payments from firms linked to Jian G.

Krah denies all wrongdoing and says the accusations against him are "politically motivated".

Australian police charge Chinese national with 'foreign interference'

Sydney (AFP) Aug 4, 2025 - Australian police said Monday they had charged a Chinese national with "reckless foreign interference", accusing the woman of spying on local Buddhists for Beijing.

Assistant police commissioner Stephen Nutt said the unnamed woman had been covertly gathering information on the Guan Yin Citta Buddhist association in Australia's capital, Canberra.

Nutt said she was working under the command of China's Public Security Bureau, the country's main domestic law enforcement body.

"We allege the activity was to support the intelligence objectives of China's Public Security Bureau," said Nutt, from the special investigations division of the Australian Federal Police.

"It is a crime carried out by, or on behalf of, a foreign principle involving covert or deceptive conduct."

The woman -- who cannot be named for legal reasons -- is an Australian permanent resident.

She was arrested and charged with "reckless foreign interference" after police raided a number of houses in Canberra over the weekend.

"During the searches, a number of items, including electronic devices, were seized and will undergo forensic examination," police said in a statement.

Reckless foreign interference carries a maximum of 15 years in prison.

China's sprawling security apparatus has long been accused of infiltrating community organisations as a way to keep tabs on expats and dissidents.

But it is rare that a major trading partner such as Australia so bluntly links Beijing to a covert influence plot.

"At a time of permanent regional contest, offenders will attempt to spy on individuals, groups and institutions in Australia," said Nutt.

- 'Appalling assault' -

Australian police have foiled a series of foreign interference plots in recent years, but these have typically targeted migrant communities.

Nutt said this case was unusual in that it also appeared to be targeting Australian citizens.

"This is the first time the AFP has charged a person with foreign interference that allegedly involves targeting members of the Australian community," he said.

Police started investigating the woman in March 2025 after receiving a tipoff from the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, Australia's top counter-espionage agency.

Australia's spy chief Mike Burgess last week warned of the mounting domestic security threat posed by foreign actors such as China.

"Foreign interference of the kind alleged is an appalling assault on Australian values, freedoms and sovereignty," Burgess said on Monday.

"Anyone who thinks it is acceptable to monitor, intimidate and potentially repatriate members of our diaspora communities should never underestimate our capabilities and resolve."

