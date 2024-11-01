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 Giant Magellan Telescope and Coquimbo Region Forge Strategic Partnership to Build Chile Astronomy Hub
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Giant Magellan Telescope and Coquimbo Region Forge Strategic Partnership to Build Chile Astronomy Hub

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 17, 2026
 The Giant Magellan Telescope and the Coquimbo Regional Government have announced a strategic collaboration to advance Chile's astronomy industry, drive regional economic growth, and position the Coquimbo region as a global hub for science, technology, and innovation.

Central to the partnership is the development of Chile's first national visitor and education center for astronomy, designed in collaboration with the Exploratorium to bring scientific discovery, technological innovation, and astrotourism to the public.

"This partnership positions the Coquimbo Region at the forefront of an industry that is shaping the future of science, technology, and opportunity," said Governor Cristobal Julia. "By working with the Giant Magellan Telescope, we are creating high-quality jobs, advancing innovation, and establishing our region as a leader in one of the most important industries in the world, all while connecting Chileans with the incredible discoveries happening from our skies."

The agreement was formalized during the Governor's official visit to the Giant Magellan Telescope's headquarters in Pasadena, California, where he met with the observatory's international leadership, including President Daniel Jaffe, and with the Chilean Consul in Los Angeles, Francisco Leal, in attendance.

Chile already hosts the majority of the world's astronomical infrastructure, and by the 2030s will account for nearly 70 percent of it. The Coquimbo Region plays a central role in that leadership, hosting major observatories and operational centers, including the Vera C. Rubin Observatory. As part of the new partnership, the Giant Magellan Telescope will establish its primary operations base in the region, creating a central hub for telescope operations, data systems, and scientific activity.

"The Giant Magellan Telescope represents a multi-billion-dollar international investment in Chile, and this partnership ensures that its benefits extend well beyond the observatory site," said Daniel Jaffe, President of the Giant Magellan Telescope. "Together, we are establishing a long-term foundation that supports scientific leadership, economic growth, expanded opportunity across the region, and a public-facing hub that will connect people directly with Chile's world-class astronomy industry."

The planned visitor and education center, developed with the Exploratorium, is envisioned as a world-class destination that will showcase technological innovation and scientific discoveries, support workforce development, and promote astronomy tourism. "Together we're creating a place where people can gather and directly experience the power of science and engineering," said Anne Richardson, Chief Experience Officer at the Exploratorium.

The partnership also designates the Port of Coquimbo as the main logistics hub for the project, supporting transport of major telescope components and infrastructure from international partners during construction. This is intended to strengthen regional supply chains and position Coquimbo as a critical entry point for global scientific infrastructure.

Located at Las Campanas Observatory, the Giant Magellan Telescope is part of a new generation of extremely large telescopes. Over nearly a century of operations, the observatory is expected to sustain demand for expertise in engineering, construction, data systems, and scientific research across the region.

A key element of the partnership is also the protection of Chile's astronomical observing conditions as a strategic national resource. Ensuring long-term site protection is regarded as essential for maintaining Chile's leadership in an industry that depends on stable, high-quality skies.

Related Links
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