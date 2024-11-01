Global X Launches Pure-Play Space Tech ETF Targeting the Trillion Dollar Space Economy



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 17, 2026



Global X Management Company LLC, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), has announced the launch of the Global X Space Tech ETF (ORBX), designed to provide targeted exposure to companies contributing to the global space economy. The fund is passively managed with an expense ratio of 50 basis points.

The space economy was once a speculative frontier controlled exclusively by global superpowers, but it could become a $1 trillion revenue opportunity over the next decade as commercialization opportunities expand. Advances in launch technology, satellite miniaturization, reusable rockets, robotics, and data analytics have made space-based applications more viable.

"Investors are looking for ways to capitalize on space exploration but we believe existing ETF options often dilute exposure with broad allocations or unrelated technology holdings," said Pedro Palandrani, Head of Product Research and Development at Global X. "Investors stand to benefit from a more intentional, revenue-focused method designed to capture these faster-growing space technology segments."

ORBX tracks the Global X Space Tech Index, which tracks pure-play companies - those that earn at least 50% of their revenue from critical segments of the upstream and downstream space sectors. This includes companies involved in the development of rocket launch systems and reusable rockets; the production of mission-critical space technology and components, including engines, orbital transport systems, software, and data solutions; the delivery of satellite-enabled telecommunications and data services; and the provision of space transportation, tourism, and exploration services.

Newly listed companies will be assessed for inclusion in the index on the second and fourth Friday of most months. In February, May, August, and November, newly listed companies will be considered for inclusion on the regular quarterly reconstitution dates.

"The global space economy is expanding, with several high-profile IPO candidates on the horizon. As a leader in thematic investing, we've designed ORBX to deliver a pure-play approach across the space value chain targeting disruptive innovators within that market," Palandrani continued. "Advancements in technology are moving the entire space tech value chain forward. In the near-term, we expect to see significant value from businesses offering reusable rockets, space tech components, satellite telecommunications, and data services. In the longer term, we believe there is also potential for space transportation, exploration, and even long-duration opportunities like orbital computing."

The fund details are as follows: Fund Name - Global X Space Tech ETF; Ticker - ORBX; Expense Ratio - 0.50%; CUSIP - 37966B778; ISIN - US37966B7780.

Global X was founded in 2008 and manages $86.58 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026. Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services with $803 billion in assets under management worldwide as of December 31, 2025.

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