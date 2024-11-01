LizzieSat 3 hosts HEO USA non Earth imaging payload in orbit



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Mar 09, 2026



Sidus Space and HEO USA have reported a new on orbit imagery milestone with the Holmes Mk1 non Earth imaging camera operating aboard the LizzieSat 3 multi mission spacecraft. The mission has returned a series of images acquired over Victoria, Australia, confirming that the hosted payload is functioning as intended in space and validating the integrated sensor performance on the satellite platform.

HEO USA designed the Holmes Mk1 sensor to capture resolved imagery of resident space objects from orbit to support space domain awareness, satellite operations and national security applications. The early image set from LizzieSat 3 demonstrates that the camera can operate as part of a hosted payload configuration while still delivering the type of data required for those mission areas.

Nate Notargiacomo, Head of HEO USA, said the achievement shows the company can increase United States based system capacity while deploying new space domain awareness capabilities. He noted that the current space environment is congested and contested and argued that it requires high quality and responsive solutions. Operating under a US license, HEO USA plans to expand its on orbit sensor network to deliver additional value to government and commercial users.

LizzieSat 3 has provided a stable and reliable hosting platform for the HEO USA payload as part of a broader multi sensor mission profile. Sidus Space completed bus level commissioning activities that verified key spacecraft subsystems, including avionics, power, communications and on orbit guidance, navigation and control performance. The same campaign also confirmed the operation of FeatherEdge and AIS sensing capabilities on the satellite.

With those steps complete, Sidus Space reports that LizzieSat 3 is ready to deliver integrated multi sensor intelligence from orbit for a variety of users. Patrick Butler, executive vice president for engineering and programs at Sidus Space, said that successfully acquiring imagery from the HEO payload is a strong validation of LizzieSat 3 integrated sensor performance and its ability to support sophisticated mission critical technologies in orbit. He added that the spacecraft can provide sub 5 meter resolution imagery and that the latest results demonstrate the stability of the platform following commissioning.

Butler also pointed to the role of LizzieSat 3 in supporting a subscription data service contract with HEO. As the mission moves toward full operational capability, Sidus Space expects the spacecraft to contribute to recurring data products that combine multiple sensor inputs. The company positions LizzieSat 3 as a way to deliver regular updates to customers that depend on orbital intelligence for planning and operations.

LizzieSat 3 is an evolution of the flight proven LizzieSat platform and incorporates advanced manufacturing and system design approaches. The spacecraft uses hybrid 3D printed structural components to reduce mass and streamline production, and it integrates AI enhanced onboard processing to handle data in real time. A modular payload architecture allows Sidus Space and its partners to add or reconfigure instruments to support different Earth observation and data driven mission profiles.

Sidus Space states that the platform can support commercial, government and defense customers that need scalable and responsive satellite solutions. By combining flexible payload hosting with in house manufacturing and mission operations, the company aims to shorten deployment timelines while preserving reliability. The LizzieSat line is designed to bridge the gap between small satellite agility and the more complex requirements of multi mission operations.

As commissioning continues on LizzieSat 3, HEO USA plans to carry out sensor calibration and image optimization campaigns to refine the performance of the Holmes Mk1 camera. At the same time, Sidus Space will roll out additional software updates on the spacecraft ahead of full multi mission activation. Data gathered during this period will feed into performance tuning and will help align on orbit operations with the specific mission objectives of end users.

