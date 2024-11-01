Military Space News
EARTH OBSERVATION
 LizzieSat 3 hosts HEO USA non Earth imaging payload in orbit
illustration only

LizzieSat 3 hosts HEO USA non Earth imaging payload in orbit

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Mar 09, 2026
 Sidus Space and HEO USA have reported a new on orbit imagery milestone with the Holmes Mk1 non Earth imaging camera operating aboard the LizzieSat 3 multi mission spacecraft. The mission has returned a series of images acquired over Victoria, Australia, confirming that the hosted payload is functioning as intended in space and validating the integrated sensor performance on the satellite platform.

HEO USA designed the Holmes Mk1 sensor to capture resolved imagery of resident space objects from orbit to support space domain awareness, satellite operations and national security applications. The early image set from LizzieSat 3 demonstrates that the camera can operate as part of a hosted payload configuration while still delivering the type of data required for those mission areas.

Nate Notargiacomo, Head of HEO USA, said the achievement shows the company can increase United States based system capacity while deploying new space domain awareness capabilities. He noted that the current space environment is congested and contested and argued that it requires high quality and responsive solutions. Operating under a US license, HEO USA plans to expand its on orbit sensor network to deliver additional value to government and commercial users.

LizzieSat 3 has provided a stable and reliable hosting platform for the HEO USA payload as part of a broader multi sensor mission profile. Sidus Space completed bus level commissioning activities that verified key spacecraft subsystems, including avionics, power, communications and on orbit guidance, navigation and control performance. The same campaign also confirmed the operation of FeatherEdge and AIS sensing capabilities on the satellite.

With those steps complete, Sidus Space reports that LizzieSat 3 is ready to deliver integrated multi sensor intelligence from orbit for a variety of users. Patrick Butler, executive vice president for engineering and programs at Sidus Space, said that successfully acquiring imagery from the HEO payload is a strong validation of LizzieSat 3 integrated sensor performance and its ability to support sophisticated mission critical technologies in orbit. He added that the spacecraft can provide sub 5 meter resolution imagery and that the latest results demonstrate the stability of the platform following commissioning.

Butler also pointed to the role of LizzieSat 3 in supporting a subscription data service contract with HEO. As the mission moves toward full operational capability, Sidus Space expects the spacecraft to contribute to recurring data products that combine multiple sensor inputs. The company positions LizzieSat 3 as a way to deliver regular updates to customers that depend on orbital intelligence for planning and operations.

LizzieSat 3 is an evolution of the flight proven LizzieSat platform and incorporates advanced manufacturing and system design approaches. The spacecraft uses hybrid 3D printed structural components to reduce mass and streamline production, and it integrates AI enhanced onboard processing to handle data in real time. A modular payload architecture allows Sidus Space and its partners to add or reconfigure instruments to support different Earth observation and data driven mission profiles.

Sidus Space states that the platform can support commercial, government and defense customers that need scalable and responsive satellite solutions. By combining flexible payload hosting with in house manufacturing and mission operations, the company aims to shorten deployment timelines while preserving reliability. The LizzieSat line is designed to bridge the gap between small satellite agility and the more complex requirements of multi mission operations.

As commissioning continues on LizzieSat 3, HEO USA plans to carry out sensor calibration and image optimization campaigns to refine the performance of the Holmes Mk1 camera. At the same time, Sidus Space will roll out additional software updates on the spacecraft ahead of full multi mission activation. Data gathered during this period will feed into performance tuning and will help align on orbit operations with the specific mission objectives of end users.

Related Links
 Sidus Space
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EARTH OBSERVATION
ASII launches national geospatial digital twin for Australian agriculture
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 23, 2026
 The Australasian Space Innovation Institute has launched a 15 million dollar National Digital Twin for Australian Agriculture to create a coordinated decision making and innovation capability across agriculture, forestry and fisheries at national scale. The flagship project will develop a sovereign, AI enabled geospatial digital twin that fuses satellite Earth observation, Internet of Things and sensor streams, climate records and agronomic models into a shared digital environment representing Aus ... read more
EARTH OBSERVATION
Leonardo DRS infrared payloads selected for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3

 AST SpaceMobile secures role on MDA SHIELD defense architecture

 Greenland is helpful, but not vital, for US missile defense

 Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile programme
EARTH OBSERVATION
Hypersonica completes milestone hypersonic missile flight test in Norway

 Raytheon advances next generation short range interceptor with ballistic test

 Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine

 Japan and US agree to expand cooperation on missiles, military drills
EARTH OBSERVATION
AALTO plans Zephyr stratospheric hub in northern Australia and seeks local payload partners

 Sidekick autonomy software guides YFQ-42A test mission for CCA program

 Australian defence firm helps Ukraine zap Russian drones

 Drones, sirens, army posters: How four years of war changed a Russian city
EARTH OBSERVATION
MTN to deliver secure SpaceX government satcom for defense customers

 EU brings secure GOVSATCOM hub online under GMV leadership

 Balerion backs Northwood to tackle ground bottlenecks in expanding space economy

 Aalyria spacetime platform tapped for AFRL space data network trials
EARTH OBSERVATION
New electrolyte design aims to make giant flow batteries safer

 Aitech and Teledyne expand partnership on space grade SP1 computing platform

 Gilat wins 9 million dollar MOD deal for secure defense satcom

 Norway buys French bombs for Ukraine: ministry
EARTH OBSERVATION
BAE Systems posts record order backlog as defence spending rises

 Canada launches huge defence plan to curb reliance on US

 German foreign minister slams France over defence spending

 Ukraine, Norway, Sweden top destinations for German arms exports
EARTH OBSERVATION
US to withdraw all troops from Syria: reports

 No rift with France, German FM tells AFP as Merz casts doubt on future fighter

 French prosecutors announce special team for Epstein files

 UK's Starmer urges 'sleeping giant' Europe to curb dependence on US
EARTH OBSERVATION
Carbon fibers bend and straighten under electric control

 Engineered substrates sharpen single nanoparticle plasmon spectra
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2026 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.