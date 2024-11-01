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 Starfighters Space and Blackstar Orbital Broaden F-104 SpaceDrone Integration Program
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Starfighters Space and Blackstar Orbital Broaden F-104 SpaceDrone Integration Program

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 17, 2026
 Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET), owner and operator of the world's largest fleet of commercial supersonic aircraft, announced during the 41st Space Symposium an expanded technical interchange with Blackstar Orbital, a company pioneering advanced Return-to-Earth satellites, to support the development, integration planning, and flight test preparation of next-generation reusable space systems.

The companies' Technical Interchange Agreement outlines a work program that extends beyond initial vehicle integration planning. In addition to integrating Blackstar's SpaceDrone BX-02C.2 test article with the Starfighters F-104 platform, the scope includes vehicle physical characterization, carriage and release simulations, wind tunnel testing, mock-up validation, interface hardware planning, payload handling procedures, telemetry and data requirements, and drop-test and recovery planning.

Blackstar Orbital is developing a lifting-body SpaceDrone designed to operate as a reusable, hypersonic satellite that can launch as a payload and return to Earth like a spaceplane. The current technical interchange is intended to determine whether the vehicle can be safely and effectively integrated, carried, and deployed from the Starfighters F-104 platform.

Starfighters' responsibilities under the work program include lug configuration and adapter design considerations, flight procedures, standard flight safety cards, aircraft interface constraints, operational limitations, CAD support, and preliminary costing for FAA, NASA, and range approvals. The parties are also jointly addressing frequency control, data systems, flight control systems, RF communications, ground safety planning, range requirements, range services coordination, and compliance with Space Florida requirements.

Starfighters has also provided hardware to support the next phase of interface work, including a BL-75 complete assembly, counterbalance, sway braces, and a jettison piston transferred to Blackstar at the Shuttle Landing Facility. The technical interchange is structured as an iterative process, and any expansion from feasibility determination and planning into flight testing or other operational activities would be subject to a separate written agreement between the parties.

"This collaboration now covers a broader technical work program than vehicle integration alone," said Tim Franta, CEO of Starfighters Space. "The scope includes interface engineering, safety and range planning, data and telemetry coordination, and transferred hardware to support the next phase of evaluation. That stepwise approach is how Starfighters helps customers move from concept toward flight readiness."

"The expanded technical interchange gives Blackstar a structured path to validate vehicle interfaces, operational conditions, data requirements, and release planning with Starfighters' F-104 platform," said Christopher Jannette, CEO of Blackstar Orbital. "It strengthens the engineering foundation for future flight services as we advance the SpaceDrone program."

The Technical Interchange Agreement establishes an iterative framework for ongoing collaboration, with both companies expecting the relationship to evolve into a broader flight services engagement as the program advances through feasibility, integration, and future operational phases. The announcement was made during the 41st Space Symposium and follows recent Starfighters milestones including progress on its STARLAUNCH 1 air-launch platform with GE Aerospace and a partnership with Mu-G Technologies to support microgravity flight missions.

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