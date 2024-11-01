Military Space News
 Telus and AST SpaceMobile plan direct-to-phone satellite service across Canada
illustration only

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Mar 11, 2026
 Telus and AST SpaceMobile have signed a commercial agreement to deliver space based cellular broadband coverage across Canada using standard smartphones. The partnership aims to extend mobile connectivity to areas where terrestrial wireless networks are not available by combining Telus network assets with AST SpaceMobile low Earth orbit satellite constellation.

Under the agreement, Telus will invest in ground based satellite infrastructure and take an equity stake in AST SpaceMobile, aligning the two companies for long term collaboration on satellite powered mobile services. The service is planned to launch in late 2026, giving Telus customers the ability to send text messages, place voice calls and use data in some of Canada most remote regions without additional hardware beyond their existing handsets.

The partners state that the service is designed for everyday consumer, commercial and government users who require connectivity when travelling, working or living outside traditional coverage footprints. Example use cases include hikers in backcountry areas, workers at remote industrial sites and people spending time at lakes or seasonal locations that currently lack reliable mobile coverage.

The satellite service will rely on AST SpaceMobile low Earth orbit satellites equipped with large commercial phase array antennas to establish direct links with unmodified smartphones on the ground. These spacecraft are designed to act as space based cell towers, filling in coverage gaps between terrestrial base stations and providing service where constructing ground infrastructure is impractical or uneconomical.

Telus will integrate the satellite links with its existing 4G and 5G networks to offer a single, seamless experience for subscribers as they move between coverage zones. Customers will be able to connect through the satellite layer when out of range of conventional towers, then transition back to terrestrial service when they return to network footprints.

Company executives emphasize that Canada large landmass, remote industries and dispersed communities create a strong requirement for universal connectivity solutions. They argue that direct to device satellite connectivity will support public safety, emergency response, business continuity and consumer communications in regions that have historically depended on limited or no mobile service.

The collaboration builds on Telus broader program to enhance rural and urban networks by expanding its 5G+ and LTE coverage and improving signal strength. For AST SpaceMobile, the deal extends its strategy to deploy a global space based cellular broadband system that can interoperate with multiple mobile network operators and serve billions of mobile subscribers worldwide.

