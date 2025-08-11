Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Australia to recognize Palestinian state
Australia to recognize Palestinian state
 by Darryl Coote
 Washington DC (UPI) Aug 11, 2025

Australia will recognize the state of Palestine, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced Monday, making Canberra the latest Western government to take the mostly symbolic and political move that is expected to anger not only Israel but the United States.

Albanese, speaking during a press conference in Canberra, said that Australia will formally make the recognition in September, during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"Australia will recognize a state of Palestine. Australia will recognize the right of the Palestinian people to a state of their own, predicated on the commitments Australia has received from the Palestinian Authority," he said.

"We will work with the international community to make this right a reality."

Australia's announcement comes just a few short weeks after France, then Britain, followed by Canada, made public their intentions to recognize a Palestinian state in September.

It also comes amid mounting criticism against Israel over its war in Gaza, where famine threatens. That criticism has only increased since late last week, when the Israeli government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it will expand its military offensive in the Palestinian enclave with plans to seize control of the entire Gaza Strip.

Albanese said Australia was making the announcement following a cabinet meeting as part of a "coordinated global effort" behind a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Netanyahu was among the world leaders to whom Albanese said he spoke about this decision.

Israel is expected to staunchly reject Australia's decision, as it did when other nations moved to recognize a Palestinian state.

During a press conference Sunday for foreign journalists, Netanyahu lambasted Australia, European nations and others considering recognizing a Palestinian state.

"Most of the Jewish public is committed against the Palestinian state for the simple reason that they know it won't bring peace," he said. "To have European countries and Australia march into that rabbit hole, just like that, fall right into it, and buy this canard is disappointing, and I think it's actually shameful, but it's not going to change our position. Again, we will not commit national suicide."

Netanyahu has staunchly opposed a two-state solution.

Albanese on Monday said it was "humanity's best hope" to end the war in Gaza.

Australian Jewish organizations have come out against their government.

The Executive Council of Australian Jewry in a statement called it "a betrayal and abandonment" of the Israelis who were taken hostage by Hamas on its surprise Oct. 7, 2023, attack.

The right-leaning Australian Jewish Association said it was "more than a betrayal of a friend" and "a reckless attack on the Jewish people in Australia and abroad."

"This position puts Australia at odds with our closest ally, the United States, and signals weakness to those who seek our harm," it said in a statement.

The decades-long conflict between Hamas and Israel exploded on Oct. 7, 2023, when the Iran-backed militia launched a bloody surprise attack on the Middle Eastern country.

In response, Israel has devastated Gaza with a massive military offensive that has killed more than 61,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians. Israel's military now controls about 75% of the enclave and late last week Netanyahu's government announced an expanded military offensive to seize control of the remaining 25%.

The plan has attracted widespread international criticism. It also comes as famine threatens to take hold of Gaza, where health officials say more than 200 people, including 100 children, have died of starvation.

Netanyahu is wanted for arrest by the International Criminal Court on war crimes charges of using starvation as a method of warfare.

As the war has dragged on, countries have turned to recognizing a Palestinian State as a form of protest.

In May 2024, Norway, Ireland, and Spain came out in support of a Palestinian State.

The United States, under President Donald Trump, a staunch Netanyahu ally, is expected to rebuke Australia, as it has other countries that moved to recognized a Palestinian state.

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Analysis: Lebanon's decision on weapons corners Hezbollah
 Washington DC (UPI) Aug 6, 2025
Lebanon, caught between mounting international pressure and the risk of another devastating war with Israel, made a game-changing decision by tasking the Army with preparing a plan to enforce a state monopoly on weapons by the end of the year. The move poses a new challenge to the once-powerful Hezbollah, which has been left with almost no options after being significantly weakened during last year's war with Israel. The decision, adopted during a Cabinet session chaired by President Jos ... read more
WAR REPORT
Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine

 Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30

 Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine

 Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
WAR REPORT
Standing on White House roof, Trump jokes about installing missiles

 Israel intercepts Huthi missiles ans strikes Hezbollah missile factory killing 4

 Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to six: Ukraine

 22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit
WAR REPORT
Leonardo DRS completes first sea trials of maritime counter drone system for small uncrewed vessels

 Royal Canadian Navy selects MDA Space for next generation drone surveillance systems

 Lithuania requests NATO help after Russian drone incident

 Next generation of autonomous drones will harness wind like an albatross
WAR REPORT
Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions

 SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications

 SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2

 GovSat selects Thales Alenia Space to build secure satellite for military communications
WAR REPORT
US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept

 US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
WAR REPORT
Canada's PM announces billions in defense spending to hit NATO target

 Germany suspends arms exports to Israel for use in Gaza

 Council of Europe cautions on weapon sales to Israel

 Turkey, Senegal discuss defence industry, security cooperation
WAR REPORT
European leaders to hold Ukraine online summit before Trump-Putin meet

 Trump, Putin agree to meet next week in Alaska

 US-Russia summits: the highs and lows

 Xi tells Putin China glad to see improved US-Russia relations
WAR REPORT
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.