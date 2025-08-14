Pakistan establishes new missile force after India conflict, PM says

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the formation of the Rocket Force Command while addressing an Independence Day ceremony in Islamabad attended by senior military officials late on Wednesday.
"It will be equipped with modern technology and capable of striking the enemy from all directions," Sharif said at the ceremony, during which the deadly clash with India in May dominated official speeches and displays.
"It will improve our conventional war capabilities," he said, commending the military for its performance.
Pakistan and India fought an intense four-day conflict in May that killed more than 70 people on both sides in missile, drone and artillery fire, the worst clashes between the nuclear-armed neighbours since 1999.
Pakistan has sophisticated missile capabilities, some of which it deployed in May alongside J-10C Vigorous Dragon and JF-17 Thunder fighter jets.
Islamabad is boosting its military capabilities following the conflict, increasing defence spending by 20 percent in the current budget that was passed in June.
The government also announced that it was in discussions to acquire 40 new Chinese fighter jets and new air defence systems.
"After the recent conflict, the object of course is to further strengthen Pakistan's military capability and this is a part of that process," defence analyst Talat Masood, a former general, told AFP.
The May conflict was triggered by a deadly attack on tourists in India-administered Kashmir a month earlier that Delhi blamed on Islamabad. Pakistan denied the allegation.
Muslim-majority Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from British rule in 1947. Both claim the region in full and have fought two wars and several conflicts over its control.
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine
Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30
Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine
Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
Standing on White House roof, Trump jokes about installing missiles
Israel intercepts Huthi missiles ans strikes Hezbollah missile factory killing 4
Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to six: Ukraine
22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit
Leonardo DRS completes first sea trials of maritime counter drone system for small uncrewed vessels
Royal Canadian Navy selects MDA Space for next generation drone surveillance systems
Lithuania requests NATO help after Russian drone incident
Next generation of autonomous drones will harness wind like an albatross
Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions
SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications
SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2
GovSat selects Thales Alenia Space to build secure satellite for military communications
|
US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
Canada's PM announces billions in defense spending to hit NATO target
Germany suspends arms exports to Israel for use in Gaza
Council of Europe cautions on weapon sales to Israel
Turkey, Senegal discuss defence industry, security cooperation
Another baked Alaska -- Trump and Putin
European leaders to hold Ukraine online summit before Trump-Putin meet
Trump, Putin agree to meet next week in Alaska
US-Russia summits: the highs and lows
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters