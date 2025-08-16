China's top diplomat to visit India for border talks

"From August 18 to 20... (Chinese foreign minister) Wang Yi will upon invitation visit India and hold the 24th special representatives meeting on the China-India border issue," a spokesperson said in a statement.
Indian media had reported earlier in the week that China's Wang was expected for talks in New Delhi on Monday.
His Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar visited Beijing in July.
In recent weeks, Chinese and Indian officials have said the two countries were discussing resuming border trade.
Agreements to resume direct flights and issue tourist visas also have been seen as part of an effort to rebuild their relationship.
India and China eye resumption of border trade
New Delhi (AFP) Aug 14, 2025 -
Past trade between the neighbours across the icy and high-altitude Himalayan border passes was usually small in volume, but any resumption is significant for its symbolism.
The two major economic powers have long competed for strategic influence across South Asia.
However, the two countries, caught in global trade and geopolitical turbulence triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff regime, have moved to mend ties.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected for talks in New Delhi on Monday, according to Indian media, after his counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar visited Beijing in July.
That, as well as agreements to resume direct flights and issue tourist visas, has been seen as an effort to rebuild a relationship damaged after a deadly 2020 border clash between troops.
"For a long time, China-India border trade cooperation has played an important role in improving the lives of people living along the border," China's foreign ministry said in a statement sent to AFP on Thursday.
It said the two sides have "reached a consensus on cross-border exchanges and cooperation, including resumption of border trade".
New Delhi's junior foreign minister, Kirti Vardhan Singh, told parliament last week that "India has engaged with the Chinese side to facilitate the resumption of border trade".
No restart date was given by either side.
- 'Transitions and challenges' -
Successive US administrations have seen India as a longstanding ally with like-minded interests when it comes to China.
India is part of the Quad security alliance with the United States, as well as Australia and Japan.
However, ties between New Delhi and Washington have been strained by Trump's ultimatum for India to end its purchases of Russian oil, a key source of revenue for Moscow as it wages its military offensive in Ukraine.
The United States will double new import tariffs on India from 25 percent to 50 percent by August 27 if New Delhi does not switch crude suppliers.
Indian foreign ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal told reporters on Thursday that the partnership between New Delhi and Washington had "weathered several transitions and challenges".
Jaiswal said India hoped that the "relationship will continue to move forward based on mutual respect and shared interests".
He said India "stands ready" to support the efforts to end the Ukraine war and endorses the summit to be held between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to Indian media, might also visit China in late August. It would be Modi's first visit since 2018, although it has not been confirmed officially.
Beijing has said that "China welcomes Prime Minister Modi" for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit opening on August 31.
