Military Space News
SUPERPOWERS
 China's top diplomat to visit India for border talks
China's top diplomat to visit India for border talks
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Aug 16, 2025

China's top diplomat will visit India next week for talks about their shared boundary, Beijing's foreign ministry said on Saturday, as the two countries eye resuming border trade five years after halting it.

"From August 18 to 20... (Chinese foreign minister) Wang Yi will upon invitation visit India and hold the 24th special representatives meeting on the China-India border issue," a spokesperson said in a statement.

Past trade between the neighbours across icy and high-altitude Himalayan border passes was usually small in volume, but any resumption is significant for its symbolism.

It stopped following a deadly 2020 clash between border troops.

Indian media had reported earlier in the week that China's Wang was expected for talks in New Delhi on Monday.

His Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar visited Beijing in July.

The two major economic powers have long competed for strategic influence across South Asia.

However, caught in global trade and geopolitical turbulence triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff regime, they have moved to mend ties.

In recent weeks, Chinese and Indian officials have said the two countries were discussing resuming border trade.

Agreements to resume direct flights and issue tourist visas also have been seen as part of an effort to rebuild their relationship.

India and China eye resumption of border trade
New Delhi (AFP) Aug 14, 2025 -

India and China are discussing resuming border trade five years after it was halted, foreign ministry officials on both sides have said, as US tariffs disrupt the global trade order.

Past trade between the neighbours across the icy and high-altitude Himalayan border passes was usually small in volume, but any resumption is significant for its symbolism.

The two major economic powers have long competed for strategic influence across South Asia.

However, the two countries, caught in global trade and geopolitical turbulence triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff regime, have moved to mend ties.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected for talks in New Delhi on Monday, according to Indian media, after his counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar visited Beijing in July.

That, as well as agreements to resume direct flights and issue tourist visas, has been seen as an effort to rebuild a relationship damaged after a deadly 2020 border clash between troops.

"For a long time, China-India border trade cooperation has played an important role in improving the lives of people living along the border," China's foreign ministry said in a statement sent to AFP on Thursday.

It said the two sides have "reached a consensus on cross-border exchanges and cooperation, including resumption of border trade".

New Delhi's junior foreign minister, Kirti Vardhan Singh, told parliament last week that "India has engaged with the Chinese side to facilitate the resumption of border trade".

No restart date was given by either side.

- 'Transitions and challenges' -

Successive US administrations have seen India as a longstanding ally with like-minded interests when it comes to China.

India is part of the Quad security alliance with the United States, as well as Australia and Japan.

However, ties between New Delhi and Washington have been strained by Trump's ultimatum for India to end its purchases of Russian oil, a key source of revenue for Moscow as it wages its military offensive in Ukraine.

The United States will double new import tariffs on India from 25 percent to 50 percent by August 27 if New Delhi does not switch crude suppliers.

Indian foreign ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal told reporters on Thursday that the partnership between New Delhi and Washington had "weathered several transitions and challenges".

Jaiswal said India hoped that the "relationship will continue to move forward based on mutual respect and shared interests".

He said India "stands ready" to support the efforts to end the Ukraine war and endorses the summit to be held between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to Indian media, might also visit China in late August. It would be Modi's first visit since 2018, although it has not been confirmed officially.

Beijing has said that "China welcomes Prime Minister Modi" for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit opening on August 31.

Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SUPERPOWERS
Ukraine-Russia swap prisoners; one was kept for more than 10 years
 Washington DC (UPI) Aug 14, 2025
Ukraine and Russia participated in a prisoner swap that released 84 Ukrainians from Russian captivity, with more to come over the next few days. "We are bringing Ukrainians back home to Ukraine," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on X. "A new exchange, 84 people, both military personnel and civilians. Almost all of them require medical care and significant rehabilitation." Some of the prisoners returned to Ukraine were those captured before the war broke out in 2022. One of whi ... read more
SUPERPOWERS
Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine

 Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30

 Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine

 Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
SUPERPOWERS
Pakistan establishes new missile force after India conflict, PM says

 Standing on White House roof, Trump jokes about installing missiles

 Israel intercepts Huthi missiles ans strikes Hezbollah missile factory killing 4

 Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to six: Ukraine
SUPERPOWERS
Leonardo DRS completes first sea trials of maritime counter drone system for small uncrewed vessels

 Royal Canadian Navy selects MDA Space for next generation drone surveillance systems

 Lithuania requests NATO help after Russian drone incident

 Next generation of autonomous drones will harness wind like an albatross
SUPERPOWERS
Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions

 Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions

 SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications

 SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2
SUPERPOWERS
US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept

 US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
SUPERPOWERS
Council of Europe cautions on weapon sales to Israel

 Canada's PM announces billions in defense spending to hit NATO target

 Turkey, Senegal discuss defence industry, security cooperation

 Germany suspends arms exports to Israel for use in Gaza
SUPERPOWERS
Ukraine-Russia swap prisoners; one was kept for more than 10 years

 Another baked Alaska -- Trump and Putin

 European leaders to hold Ukraine online summit before Trump-Putin meet

 Trump, Putin agree to meet next week in Alaska
SUPERPOWERS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.