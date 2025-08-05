Military Space News
NUKEWARS
 Belarus to practice nuclear-capable missile use in Russia drills
Belarus to practice nuclear-capable missile use in Russia drills
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Moscow (AFP) Aug 13, 2025

Belarus said Wednesday it will practice deployment of Russia's nuclear-capable Oreshnik missiles during the joint Zapad-2025 ("West-2025") drills close to the EU and NATO's eastern flank border.

Belarus, a former Soviet republic, is a key Russian ally and depends on the large eastern neighbour economically and militarily.

It also allowed its territory to be used as a staging post for Moscow's 2022 offensive in Ukraine.

Kyiv, as well as Poland and the Baltic states, have repeatedly sounded alarm over military build-ups in Belarus, where Russia said it would deploy Oreshnik by the end of the year.

"Of course, we will work out the plan for using this type of weaponry together with our Russian colleagues," Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin said asked if the Zapad drills would include the use of Oreshnik.

In late 2024, Russia used the Ukrainian city of Dnipro as a testing ground for its "experimental" Oreshnik missile without a nuclear warhead.

"We see the situation on our western and northern borders and can't just sit and watch the militarisation and military activity there," Khrenin was quoted as saying by Belta news agency.

Russian state media earlier reported around 13,000 soldiers were originally set to take part in the drills, but the final number of participants was not revealed yet.

The Zapad-2025 military drills, due on September 12-16, usually involve tens of thousands of troops in a show of force close to Belarus's western border with EU and NATO members.

Around 200,000 troops participated in the 2021 edition of Zapad, staged just months before Moscow's assault of Ukraine.

Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
NUKEWARS
Russia hints at deploying mid-range missiles after ending INF moratorium
 Moscow Aug 5, 2025
 Russia on Tuesday suggested it could deploy intermediate-range missiles after ending a self-imposed moratorium on producing or deploying the weapons, which were banned for decades under a Cold War treaty with the United States. Washington and Moscow had prohibited missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometres (300-3,400 miles) under the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. But US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal during his first term in 2019, accusing Russia of failin ... read more
NUKEWARS
Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine

 Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30

 Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine

 Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
NUKEWARS
Standing on White House roof, Trump jokes about installing missiles

 Israel intercepts Huthi missiles ans strikes Hezbollah missile factory killing 4

 Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to six: Ukraine

 22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit
NUKEWARS
Leonardo DRS completes first sea trials of maritime counter drone system for small uncrewed vessels

 Royal Canadian Navy selects MDA Space for next generation drone surveillance systems

 Lithuania requests NATO help after Russian drone incident

 Next generation of autonomous drones will harness wind like an albatross
NUKEWARS
Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions

 SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications

 SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2

 GovSat selects Thales Alenia Space to build secure satellite for military communications
NUKEWARS
US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept

 US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
NUKEWARS
Canada's PM announces billions in defense spending to hit NATO target

 Germany suspends arms exports to Israel for use in Gaza

 Council of Europe cautions on weapon sales to Israel

 Turkey, Senegal discuss defence industry, security cooperation
NUKEWARS
European leaders to hold Ukraine online summit before Trump-Putin meet

 Trump, Putin agree to meet next week in Alaska

 US-Russia summits: the highs and lows

 Xi tells Putin China glad to see improved US-Russia relations
NUKEWARS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.