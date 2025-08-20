Britain, Russia trade sanctions amid Western push to end war



by Darryl Coote



Washington DC (UPI) Aug 21, 2025



Britain and Russia have traded sanctions, as London continues to pressure Moscow amid ongoing efforts to secure an end to the war in Ukraine.

Britain's sanctions minister, Stephen Doughty, on Wednesday announced the punitive measures targeting crypto networks and Kyrgyzstan's financial systems exploited by Russia to evade sanctions.

The eight designations add to the more than 2,700 Britain has already etched into its sanctions ledger for Russia's war in Ukraine.

"If the Kremlin thinks they can hide their desperate attempts to soften the blow of our sanctions by laundering transactions through dodgy crypto networks -- they are sorely mistaken," Doughty said in a statement.

The sanctions target the Kyrgyzstan-based Capital Bank and its director, Kantemir Chalbayev, which London says Russia uses to pay for military goods.

Grinext and Meer cyrptocurrency exchanges were among those blacklisted for their rouble-backed A7A5 cyrptocurrency that was designed to evade Western sanctions and has been used to move $9.3 billion, according to London.

"These sanctions keep up the pressure on [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and crack down on the illicit networks being used to funnel money into his war chest," Doughty said.

Seemingly in response, Russia's foreign ministry announced sanctions against 21 journalists and members of NGOs, consulting firms and the expert community, most of whom are British nationals. The sanctions appear to ban those on Russia's so-called stop list from entering the country.

The ministry accused them of being "propagandists" who are "spreading disinformation and leveling unfounded accusations against Russia in relation to the special military operation."

The special military operation is what Russia calls its invasion of Ukraine.

"They are also involved in hostile lobbying activities, such as advocating for a tougher anti-Russia policy from the West and increased support for the Kyiv regime," the ministry said in a statement.

Among those blacklisted by Moscow was Britain's former deputy foreign secretary Britain Denis MacShane.

"Deeply honored to be on Putin list of Brits banned from Russia," he said on X.

Thousands of people appear to be on the list, including more than 2,100 from the United States alone.

The tit-for-tat sanctions came on the heels of Prime Minister Keir Starmer of Britain, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and several other European leaders having a meeting earlier this week at the White House with U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at bringing an end to Russia's war.

"As long as the killing in Ukraine continues, the UK and its allies stand ready to rachet up pressure on Russia and will continue to strengthen sanctions," Britain's foreign office said.

