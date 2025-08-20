Military Space News
UAV NEWS
 Poland accuses Russia over military drone blast
Poland accuses Russia over military drone blast
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Warsaw (AFP) Aug 20, 2025

Poland said on Wednesday that a Russian military drone flew into its airspace and exploded in farmland in the east of the country overnight, calling it a "provocation".

"Once again, we are facing a provocation from the Russian Federation, with a Russian drone," Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told reporters.

The explosion occurred in a cornfield near the village of Osiny some 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Warsaw and near the borders with Ukraine and Russian-allied Belarus.

Officials said there were no casualties but the windows of some nearby houses were blown out.

The minister said it came at "a particular moment, where peace talks are underway, where there is hope that this war... has a chance to end. Russia provokes once again."

Poland has been a major supporter of Ukraine, hosts over a million Ukrainian refugees and is a key transit point for Western humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski condemned "a new violation of our airspace from the east".

"The foreign ministry will protest to the perpetrator of this violation," he wrote on X.

Polish media published a video showing an explosion during the night, and photos of debris including an engine and a propellor.

Polish general Dariusz Malinowski said the aircraft "was a decoy drone, which was not armed but carried a self-destruct warhead".

Russian drones and missiles have crossed into the airspace of NATO members Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania several times in the three and a half years since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

The latest incident comes less than a month after a Russian military drone flew into the Baltic state of Lithuania from Belarus.

The drone was spotted flying over parts of the capital Vilnius and was later found in a military training area. It had explosives on board that did not detonate.

The drone was believed to be a Russian drone model called Gerbera, which is often used as a decoy in multiple Russian drone and missile barrages against Ukraine.

Poland in 2023 said a Russian missile had crossed into its airspace to strike Ukraine.

And in November 2022, two civilians were killed when a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile fell on a village near the border.

"Russia has repeatedly violated NATO airspace, and this time Poland was the target... We must expand the operational capabilities of the Polish Armed Forces and anti-drone systems," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

The Polish army had earlier said that it had not detected any airspace violations overnight.

Related Links
 UAV News - Suppliers and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
UAV NEWS
Leonardo DRS completes first sea trials of maritime counter drone system for small uncrewed vessels
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Aug 13, 2025
 Leonardo DRS has completed its first open-water trials of a maritime Mission Equipment Package (MEP) designed to protect naval fleets from uncrewed aerial systems. The scalable system adapts the company's land-based mobile short-range air defense and C-UAS technologies for small uncrewed surface vessels, enabling remote ship defense against aerial and surface threats. The demonstrations, held in realistic sea states, validated the MEP's ability to detect, identify, and track drone threats while al ... read more
UAV NEWS
Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine

 Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30

 Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine

 Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
UAV NEWS
Zelensky says Ukraine has tested new long-range missile

 Pakistan establishes new missile force after India conflict, PM says

 Standing on White House roof, Trump jokes about installing missiles

 Israel intercepts Huthi missiles ans strikes Hezbollah missile factory killing 4
UAV NEWS
Poland accuses Russia over military drone blast

 Leonardo DRS completes first sea trials of maritime counter drone system for small uncrewed vessels

 Royal Canadian Navy selects MDA Space for next generation drone surveillance systems

 Lithuania requests NATO help after Russian drone incident
UAV NEWS
Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions

 Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions

 SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications

 SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2
UAV NEWS
China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade

 US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept

 US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
UAV NEWS
Council of Europe cautions on weapon sales to Israel

 Canada's PM announces billions in defense spending to hit NATO target

 Turkey, Senegal discuss defence industry, security cooperation

 Germany suspends arms exports to Israel for use in Gaza
UAV NEWS
NATO flies jets over Romania-Ukraine border during Russian attack

 Russia says must be part of Ukraine security guarantees talks

 China, India pledge to resume flights as Beijing's top diplomat wraps up visit

 Indian PM to visit China, security chief says
UAV NEWS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.