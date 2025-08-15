Military Space News
 China says opposes European sanctions over Iran nuclear programme
China says opposes European sanctions over Iran nuclear programme
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Aug 15, 2025

China said Friday it opposed invoking sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme after three Western nations told the UN they would reimpose them if no diplomatic solution was found by the end of August.

European sanctions on Iran were eased after a 2015 deal in return for curbs on Tehran's nuclear programme.

But on Wednesday, foreign ministers from the E3 group -- Britain, France and Germany -- threatened to reimpose them in a joint letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council.

China said Friday it "opposes invoking" sanctions and "believes that it does not help parties build trust".

Reimposing sanctions was "not conducive to the diplomatic effort for the early resumption of talks", Beijing's foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said in a statement.

Iran said Thursday it was working with China and Russia to stop the return of the sanctions.

European countries have stepped up warnings to Iran about its suspension of cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.

That came after Israel launched a 12-day war with Iran in June, partly seeking to destroy its nuclear capability. The United States staged its own bombing raid during the war.

Wednesday's E3 letter sets out engagements that the ministers say Iran has breached, including building up a uranium stock to more than 40 times the permitted level under the 2015 deal.

"The E3 remain fully committed to a diplomatic resolution to the crisis caused by Iran's nuclear programme and will continue to engage with a view to reaching a negotiated solution," the ministers said.

- 'Tools to respond' -

The 2015 deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, effectively collapsed after US President Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018 during his first term and restored sanctions.

European countries attempted to keep the deal alive.

The agreement, which terminates in October, includes a "snapback mechanism" allowing sanctions to be restored.

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said the return of sanctions would be "negative" but that the predicted economic effects "have been exaggerated".

"We will try to prevent it," he told state TV on Thursday.

"If this does not work and they apply it, we have tools to respond. We will discuss them in due course."

Last month, Araghchi sent a letter to the UN saying the European countries did not have the legal right to restore sanctions.

The European ministers called the claim "unfounded".

"Any moves taken by the Security Council now should help reach new agreements in talks, instead of the opposite," China's Lin added on Friday.

Iran says 'working with China and Russia' to stop European sanctions
Tehran (AFP) Aug 14, 2025 -

Iran said Thursday it was working with China and Russia to prevent the snapback of European sanctions over Tehran's nuclear programme after Britain, France and Germany threatened to reimpose them.

"We will try to prevent it," Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, said in an interview with state TV.

"We are working with China and Russia to stop it. If this does not work and they apply it, we have tools to respond. We will discuss them in due course."

The trio of European powers, known as the E3, told the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday that they were ready to reimpose sanctions on Tehran if no diplomatic solution was found by the end of August.

All three were signatories to a 2015 deal that lifted sanctions in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear programme.

The agreement, which terminates in October, includes a "snapback mechanism" allowing sanctions to be restored.

"We have made clear that if Iran is not willing to reach a diplomatic solution before the end of August 2025, or does not seize the opportunity of an extension, E3 are prepared to trigger the snapback mechanism," the group's foreign ministers said in the letter.

"If Iran continues to violate its international obligations, France and its German and British partners will reimpose the global embargoes on arms, nuclear equipment and banking restrictions that were lifted 10 years ago at the end of August," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot posted on X on Wednesday.

Araghchi said the return of sanctions would be "negative" but that the predicted economic effects "have been exaggerated".

- 'Legally justified' -

The 2015 deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, effectively collapsed after US President Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018 during his first term and restored crippling sanctions.

European countries attempted to keep the deal alive, while Iran initially stuck to the terms before later ramping up its uranium enrichment.

Earlier this year, the United States joined Israel in bombing Iran's nuclear facilities. Israel launched its attacks while Washington and Tehran were still pursuing nuclear talks, which have not since resumed.

Western powers have long accused Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons, a charge the Iranian government strongly denies.

Even before Israel attacked Iran, they had raised concerns about the lack of access given to inspectors from the UN's nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Iran halted all cooperation with the IAEA after the strikes.

Last month, Araghchi sent a letter to the UN saying the European countries did not have the legal right to restore sanctions.

The European ministers called the claim "unfounded".

They insisted that, as JCPOA signatories, they would be "clearly and unambiguously legally justified in using relevant provisions" of UN resolutions "to trigger UN snapback to reinstate UNSC resolutions against Iran which would prohibit enrichment and re-impose UN sanctions."

