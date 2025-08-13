European powers tell UN they are ready to reimpose Iran sanctions



Britain, France and Germany have told the United Nations they are ready to reimpose UN-mandated sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme if no diplomatic solution is found by the end of August, according to a joint letter obtained by AFP.

The letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council says the three European powers are "committed to use all diplomatic tools at our disposal to ensure Iran does not develop a nuclear weapon" unless Tehran meets the deadline.

The foreign ministers from the so-called E3 group threaten to use a "snapback mechanism" that was part of a 2015 international deal with Iran that eased UN Security Council sanctions.

Under the deal, which terminates in October, any party to the accord can restore the sanctions.

All three have stepped up warnings to Iran about its suspension of cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.

That came after Israel launched a 12-day war with Iran in June, partly seeking to destroy its nuclear capability. The United States staged its own bombing raid during the war.

"We have made clear that if Iran is not willing to reach a diplomatic solution before the end of August 2025, or does not seize the opportunity of an extension, E3 are prepared to trigger the snapback mechanism," foreign ministers Jean-Noel Barrot of France, David Lammy of Britain and Johann Wadephul of Germany said in the letter.

All three countries were signatories to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with the United States, China and Russia that offered the carrot and stick deal for Iran to slow its enrichment of uranium needed for a nuclear weapon.

President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the accord in 2018 during his first term and ordered new sanctions.

The European countries said they would stick to the accord. But their letter sets out engagements that the ministers say Iran has breached, including building up a uranium stock more than 40 times the permitted level under the 2015 deal.

"The E3 remain fully committed to a diplomatic resolution to the crisis caused by Iran's nuclear programme and will continue to engage with a view to reaching a negotiated solution.

"We are equally ready, and have unambiguous legal grounds, to notify the significant non-performance of JCPOA commitments by Iran ... thereby triggering the snapback mechanism, should no satisfactory solution be reached by the end of August 2025," the ministers wrote in the letter first reported by the Financial Times.

- End of cooperation -

The United States had already started contacts with Iran, which denies seeking a weapon, over its nuclear activities.

But these were halted by the Israeli strikes in June on Iran's nuclear facilities.

Even before the strikes, the international powers had raised concerns about the lack of access given to IAEA inspectors.

Iran halted all cooperation with the IAEA after the strikes, but it announced that the agency's deputy chief was expected in Teheran for talks on a new cooperation deal.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi sent a letter to the UN last month saying that the European countries did not have the legal right to restore sanctions.

The European ministers called this allegation "unfounded".

They insisted that as JCPOA signatories, they would be "clearly and unambiguously legally justified in using relevant provisions" of UN resolutions "to trigger UN snapback to reinstate UNSC resolutions against Iran which would prohibit enrichment and re-impose UN sanctions."

Iran security chief meets officials in Iraq before Lebanon visit

Tehran (AFP) Aug 11, 2025 - Ali Larijani, the head of Iran's top security body, met with senior officials in Iraq on Monday, ahead of a visit to Lebanon, where the government plans to disarm Tehran-backed group Hezbollah.

Tehran has suffered a series of blows in its long-running rivalry with Israel, including during 12 days of open war between the two countries in June.

Israel, briefly joined by the United States, struck Iranian nuclear facilities, while Israel has also devastated Hamas and Hezbollah since late 2023 -- both part of Tehran's anti-Israel "axis of resistance".

Iranian state television said Larijani, the head of the National Security Council, had departed on a three-day trip, his first since being appointed.

The visit to Baghdad comes amid deep divisions in Iraq over a proposed law that would further formalise the role and, possibly, the autonomy of a powerful coalition of pro-Iran former paramilitaries.

Iranian state television said Larijani signed a "joint security memorandum of understanding" with Iraq's National Security Adviser Qassem al-Araji.

A statement from Araji's office said the two officials discussed the implementation of the bilateral agreement, as well as the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

The office of Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said in a statement that he oversaw the signing of the "joint security memorandum of understanding".

The details of the security deal have not been made public.

A top Iraqi government official told AFP the aim of Larijani's visit was to discuss the agreement and inform Iraq "about Iran's position on the latest developments regarding the conflict with the United States and Israel".

While in Iraq, the Iranian security chief also met President Abdul Latif Rashid as well as Sudani, Tehran's official IRNA news agency reported.

Larijani later met with Iraq's top diplomat Fuad Hussein and parliament speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, according to posts on X.

- Hezbollah disarmament -

Larijani's planned trip to Lebanon comes after Tehran expressed strong opposition to a government plan to disarm Hezbollah, a stance condemned by Beirut as a "flagrant and unacceptable interference".

Larijani told state TV before departing that "our cooperation with the Lebanese government is long and deep", and that "Lebanon's independence is still important to us and we will contribute to it."

On Monday, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Larijani's tour "aims to contribute to the maintenance of peace in the Middle East".

Baqaei said Iran recognised Lebanon's "right to defend itself against the aggression of the Zionist regime (Israel)," which would be "impossible without military capabilities and weapons".

Before its war with Israel, Hezbollah was believed to be better armed than the Lebanese military. It built its popularity, in part, on resistance to Israel, which occupied southern Lebanon for nearly two decades until 2000.

Now weakened, Hezbollah's grip on power has slipped and the new Lebanese government, backed by the United States, has moved to further restrain it.

On Saturday, Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to Iran's supreme leader, described the plan to disarm Hezbollah as compliance "to the will of the United States and Israel".

