Military Space News
IRAQ WARS
 Iraq toughens stance against pro-Iran faction after Baghdad clash
Iraq toughens stance against pro-Iran faction after Baghdad clash
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Baghdad (AFP) Aug 9, 2025

The Iraqi government toughened its position towards pro-Iran faction the Hezbollah Brigades on Saturday, announcing some members would be tried over a recent deadly clash and others had been stripped of their commands.

The decision follows an attack on a government office in south Baghdad late last month that killed three people, including a policeman, and which the authorities blamed on the group.

Like other armed groups trained by Iran during the war against the jihadist Islamic State group (IS), the Hezbollah Brigades were integrated into the regular security forces as part of the Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation) force.

However, the faction has developed a reputation for sometimes acting on its own.

Iraq's Joint Operations Command previously said that more than a dozen suspects were detained over the July 27 attack on an agriculture ministry office, which was prompted by the sacking of the director.

Saturday's government statement said the suspects were "fighters belonging to Hezbollah Brigades and affiliated to Regiments 45 and 46 of the Hashed al-Shaabi".

It charged that the attack on the ministry's office had been led by the former director.

"In addition to being implicated in several cases of corruption", the suspected ringleader stood accused of "falsifying official documents, certificates and contracts so that farmland could be confiscated from its legitimate owners", the statement said.

The government said it regretted "command and control failings within the Hashed al-Shaabi" and condemned the "presence of armed factions which do not respect military rules and procedures".

The authorities announced the "dismissal of the commanders of Regiments 45 and 46" and the prosecution of "everybody implicated" in the case.

A security official speaking on condition of anonymity said 25 people faced trial -- the Hezbollah Brigades fighters and the former head of the ministry office.

The group says many of those detained had nothing to do with last month's clash.

The case comes amid deep divisions in Iraq over a proposed law that would further formalise the role -- and perhaps, the autonomy -- of the Hashed al-Shaabi.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the proposed legislation "would institutionalise Iranian influence and armed terrorist groups undermining Iraq's sovereignty".

Formed in 2014 when Iraqis were urged to take up arms against IS, the Hashed now counts more than 200,000 fighters and employees, and wields major military and political clout.

Related Links
 Iraq: The first technology war of the 21st century

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
IRAQ WARS
3 killed in Iraq clashes between armed group, security forces
 Baghdad (AFP) July 27, 2025
 Three people, including a policeman, were killed Sunday during clashes in Baghdad between security forces and pro-Iran gunmen, according to authorities and a member of a local armed group. The violence erupted when armed men stormed a local office of the agriculture ministry in the city's south, the interior ministry said. Police forces responding to the scene "came under fire", resulting in several injuries among security personnel, the ministry added. Iraq's Joint Operations Command, which ... read more
IRAQ WARS
Israel intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen

 Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine

 Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30

 Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine
IRAQ WARS
Standing on White House roof, Trump jokes about installing missiles

 Israel intercepts Huthi missiles ans strikes Hezbollah missile factory killing 4

 Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to six: Ukraine

 22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit
IRAQ WARS
Lithuania requests NATO help after Russian drone incident

 Designing compact drones to safely navigate air ducts

 Next generation of autonomous drones will harness wind like an albatross

 African armies turn to drones with devastating civilian impact
IRAQ WARS
SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2

 GovSat selects Thales Alenia Space to build secure satellite for military communications

 ALLSPACE to Develop 5G NTN Satcom Integration with ESA Funding

 Quantum Secure Space Tech Partnership Launched by Space TS and Synergy Quantum
IRAQ WARS
US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept

 Soldier wounds five in US military base shooting

 US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
IRAQ WARS
Canada's PM announces billions in defense spending to hit NATO target

 Germany suspends arms exports to Israel for use in Gaza

 Denmark, Sweden, Norway to provide Ukraine with U.S.-made weapons

 Turkey, Senegal discuss defence industry, security cooperation
IRAQ WARS
Xi tells Putin China glad to see improved US-Russia relations

 US-Russia summits: the highs and lows

 Philippines' Marcos in India as navies hold joint drills

 Confederate memorial returning to Arlington Cemetery: Pentagon chief
IRAQ WARS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.