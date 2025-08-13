Kazakhstan says defence ministry official detained in Poland

The defence ministry said on Telegram it could confirm "the detention of an employee of the Kazakh military attache's office by Polish law enforcement."
Poland's ABW security service earlier said that "a citizen of one of the Asian countries established after the fall of the Soviet Union" had been detained on July 30.
"He was identified as a military intelligence officer operating under diplomatic cover in a European country," the ABW said in a statement at the time.
"He conducted intelligence activities that threatened the security of the Republic of Poland and allied military structures," it said, adding that he had been placed under arrest for three months.
Contacted by AFP, the ABW did not immediately respond on whether the man in question was the Kazakh defence ministry employee.
Kazakhstan, located in Central Asia, is a natural resource-rich former Soviet republic that became independent after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Related Links
News From Across The Stans
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine
Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30
Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine
Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
Standing on White House roof, Trump jokes about installing missiles
Israel intercepts Huthi missiles ans strikes Hezbollah missile factory killing 4
Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to six: Ukraine
22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit
Leonardo DRS completes first sea trials of maritime counter drone system for small uncrewed vessels
Royal Canadian Navy selects MDA Space for next generation drone surveillance systems
Lithuania requests NATO help after Russian drone incident
Next generation of autonomous drones will harness wind like an albatross
Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions
SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications
SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2
GovSat selects Thales Alenia Space to build secure satellite for military communications
|
US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
Canada's PM announces billions in defense spending to hit NATO target
Germany suspends arms exports to Israel for use in Gaza
Council of Europe cautions on weapon sales to Israel
Turkey, Senegal discuss defence industry, security cooperation
European leaders to hold Ukraine online summit before Trump-Putin meet
Trump, Putin agree to meet next week in Alaska
US-Russia summits: the highs and lows
Xi tells Putin China glad to see improved US-Russia relations
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters