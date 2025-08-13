Northrop Grumman Demonstrates Multi Antenna Integration for USSF Deep Space Tracking

The calibrated antenna arrays operated as a unified system, enabling precise tracking of multiple satellites. This milestone brings Site 1 closer to completion and full operational readiness. The trial involved using seven of the site's 27 antennas, proving technology designed to monitor spacecraft that may pose risks to U.S. and allied assets.
Over several weeks, the team conducted data collection, analysis, and calibration to validate operational performance. DARC is a trilateral initiative between the U.S., UK, and Australia, intended to deliver a global, all-weather capability for tracking small objects in geosynchronous orbit (GEO) to safeguard essential satellite services.
Once fully operational, the system will detect and follow objects moving in, toward, and away from GEO with exceptional accuracy, supporting rapid threat detection and response. Its design, which combines multiple antennas into a single functioning network, is central to the U.S. Space Force's Space Domain Awareness mission.
"Northrop Grumman's DARC will provide a strategic advantage at a scale never before achieved in global space domain awareness. Its ability to track multiple small moving objects over 22,000 miles above earth will offer unmatched persistent and comprehensive capability as the world's premier deep-space radar tracking system," said Kevin Giammo, director of Space Surveillance and Environmental Intelligence at Northrop Grumman.
DARC is engineered for continuous operation in all conditions, day or night, unaffected by cloud cover. The completed network will deliver uninterrupted global coverage to protect military and commercial satellites in GEO, offering capabilities beyond those of current optical systems.
Related Links
Northrop Grumman
Military Space News at SpaceWar.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine
Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30
Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine
Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
Standing on White House roof, Trump jokes about installing missiles
Israel intercepts Huthi missiles ans strikes Hezbollah missile factory killing 4
Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to six: Ukraine
22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit
Leonardo DRS completes first sea trials of maritime counter drone system for small uncrewed vessels
Royal Canadian Navy selects MDA Space for next generation drone surveillance systems
Lithuania requests NATO help after Russian drone incident
Next generation of autonomous drones will harness wind like an albatross
Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions
SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications
SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2
GovSat selects Thales Alenia Space to build secure satellite for military communications
|
US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
Canada's PM announces billions in defense spending to hit NATO target
Germany suspends arms exports to Israel for use in Gaza
Council of Europe cautions on weapon sales to Israel
Turkey, Senegal discuss defence industry, security cooperation
European leaders to hold Ukraine online summit before Trump-Putin meet
Trump, Putin agree to meet next week in Alaska
US-Russia summits: the highs and lows
Xi tells Putin China glad to see improved US-Russia relations
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters