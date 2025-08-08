Military Space News
SPACEWAR
 Rocket Lab advances VICTUS HAZE mission with full spectrum responsive space solution
illustration only
Rocket Lab advances VICTUS HAZE mission with full spectrum responsive space solution
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Aug 08, 2025

Rocket Lab National Security LLC, a subsidiary of Rocket Lab USA, has completed the Systems Integration Review (SIR) for the U.S. Space Force's VICTUS HAZE mission under Space Systems Command's Tactically Responsive Space program. The milestone, achieved in May, confirmed all spacecraft hardware, systems, and software are ready for final integration and testing.

The SIR followed a successful Critical Design Review earlier this year that validated the mission architecture and cleared the path for production. Rocket Lab has since completed spacecraft integration, with the vehicle now entering final testing just 15 months after contract award, demonstrating rapid delivery capabilities.

Rocket Lab is providing the only end-to-end mission solution for Space Safari, including satellite design, component manufacturing, integration, testing, mission software, licensing, launch, commissioning, and on-orbit operations. This approach streamlines execution, lowers costs, and minimizes schedule risks.

"VICTUS HAZE is about more than responsive launch, it's about ensuring the U.S. can act at the speed of need in a contested space domain," said Brad Clevenger, President of Rocket Lab National Security. "With Rocket Lab's flight-proven systems and fully integrated mission capability, we're uniquely positioned to deliver the agility, speed, and reliability that national security demands."

The mission will test rapid spacecraft deployment and on-orbit rendezvous and proximity operations on tactically relevant timelines. Results are expected to help accelerate the U.S. Space Force's transition from concept demonstrations to fully operational responsive space capabilities.

Rocket Lab expects to complete final environmental testing and other readiness milestones in the coming months.

Related Links
 Rocket Lab National Security LLC
 Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEWAR
Upgraded Mira Spacecraft Extends Mission Reach to GEO and Higher Orbits
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Aug 08, 2025
 Impulse Space has introduced an enhanced version of its Mira spacecraft, designed for high-thrust, precision maneuvers and advanced payload hosting. Building on two successful missions in Low Earth Orbit, the upgraded Mira will now operate effectively in Medium Earth Orbit, Geostationary Orbit, and beyond. The next-generation platform offers greater delta-v, expanded power output, increased payload capacity, and higher autonomy to handle complex mission demands. Its inaugural mission, LEO Express ... read more
SPACEWAR
Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine

 Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30

 Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine

 Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
SPACEWAR
Standing on White House roof, Trump jokes about installing missiles

 Israel intercepts Huthi missiles ans strikes Hezbollah missile factory killing 4

 Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to six: Ukraine

 22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit
SPACEWAR
Leonardo DRS completes first sea trials of maritime counter drone system for small uncrewed vessels

 Royal Canadian Navy selects MDA Space for next generation drone surveillance systems

 Lithuania requests NATO help after Russian drone incident

 Next generation of autonomous drones will harness wind like an albatross
SPACEWAR
Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions

 SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications

 SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2

 GovSat selects Thales Alenia Space to build secure satellite for military communications
SPACEWAR
US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept

 US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
SPACEWAR
Canada's PM announces billions in defense spending to hit NATO target

 Germany suspends arms exports to Israel for use in Gaza

 Council of Europe cautions on weapon sales to Israel

 Turkey, Senegal discuss defence industry, security cooperation
SPACEWAR
European leaders to hold Ukraine online summit before Trump-Putin meet

 Trump, Putin agree to meet next week in Alaska

 US-Russia summits: the highs and lows

 Xi tells Putin China glad to see improved US-Russia relations
SPACEWAR
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.