Rocket Lab advances VICTUS HAZE mission with full spectrum responsive space solution

The SIR followed a successful Critical Design Review earlier this year that validated the mission architecture and cleared the path for production. Rocket Lab has since completed spacecraft integration, with the vehicle now entering final testing just 15 months after contract award, demonstrating rapid delivery capabilities.
Rocket Lab is providing the only end-to-end mission solution for Space Safari, including satellite design, component manufacturing, integration, testing, mission software, licensing, launch, commissioning, and on-orbit operations. This approach streamlines execution, lowers costs, and minimizes schedule risks.
"VICTUS HAZE is about more than responsive launch, it's about ensuring the U.S. can act at the speed of need in a contested space domain," said Brad Clevenger, President of Rocket Lab National Security. "With Rocket Lab's flight-proven systems and fully integrated mission capability, we're uniquely positioned to deliver the agility, speed, and reliability that national security demands."
The mission will test rapid spacecraft deployment and on-orbit rendezvous and proximity operations on tactically relevant timelines. Results are expected to help accelerate the U.S. Space Force's transition from concept demonstrations to fully operational responsive space capabilities.
Rocket Lab expects to complete final environmental testing and other readiness milestones in the coming months.
