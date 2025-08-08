Upgraded Mira Spacecraft Extends Mission Reach to GEO and Higher Orbits



Impulse Space has introduced an enhanced version of its Mira spacecraft, designed for high-thrust, precision maneuvers and advanced payload hosting. Building on two successful missions in Low Earth Orbit, the upgraded Mira will now operate effectively in Medium Earth Orbit, Geostationary Orbit, and beyond.

The next-generation platform offers greater delta-v, expanded power output, increased payload capacity, and higher autonomy to handle complex mission demands. Its inaugural mission, LEO Express 3, will launch later this year with a fully booked payload manifest.

"This upgraded Mira extends our core capabilities into higher orbits, with the same emphasis on responsiveness, maneuverability, and precision," said Drew Damon, Vice President of Spacecraft Programs. "We've now assembled and tested the first full vehicle, complete with customer payloads. We're excited to put it in orbit later this year."

Technical advances include radiation-hardened avionics, new radios and antennas, onboard reaction wheels, and deployable articulated solar arrays providing over twice the payload power of previous designs. Saiph thrusters have been upgraded from 5 lbf to 6 lbf, boosting total thrust by 20% and enabling up to 900 m/s delta-v for 100 kg payloads.

Software updates allow on-orbit mission reconfiguration, further automating payload operations, stationkeeping, and data downlink. Cybersecurity enhancements incorporate NSA Type 1 cryptographic protection and compliance with CNSSP-12 for classified mission data.

The redesigned single-bay structure maximizes payload volume for rideshare missions and supports complex operations with four reaction wheels and four star trackers built in-house. These features enable precise pointing for applications such as space domain awareness and Earth observation.

Following LEO Express 3, Mira will support missions including VICTUS SURGO and VICTUS SALO, aiding Department of Defense tactically responsive space operations. CEO Tom Mueller emphasized that improving in-space mobility is essential to advancing a sustainable space economy.

Impulse is also scaling Mira production to meet proliferated architecture and rapid replenishment needs, underscoring its role in both commercial and defense sectors.

