Military Space News
SPACEWAR
 Upgraded Mira Spacecraft Extends Mission Reach to GEO and Higher Orbits
illustration only
Upgraded Mira Spacecraft Extends Mission Reach to GEO and Higher Orbits
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Aug 08, 2025

Impulse Space has introduced an enhanced version of its Mira spacecraft, designed for high-thrust, precision maneuvers and advanced payload hosting. Building on two successful missions in Low Earth Orbit, the upgraded Mira will now operate effectively in Medium Earth Orbit, Geostationary Orbit, and beyond.

The next-generation platform offers greater delta-v, expanded power output, increased payload capacity, and higher autonomy to handle complex mission demands. Its inaugural mission, LEO Express 3, will launch later this year with a fully booked payload manifest.

"This upgraded Mira extends our core capabilities into higher orbits, with the same emphasis on responsiveness, maneuverability, and precision," said Drew Damon, Vice President of Spacecraft Programs. "We've now assembled and tested the first full vehicle, complete with customer payloads. We're excited to put it in orbit later this year."

Technical advances include radiation-hardened avionics, new radios and antennas, onboard reaction wheels, and deployable articulated solar arrays providing over twice the payload power of previous designs. Saiph thrusters have been upgraded from 5 lbf to 6 lbf, boosting total thrust by 20% and enabling up to 900 m/s delta-v for 100 kg payloads.

Software updates allow on-orbit mission reconfiguration, further automating payload operations, stationkeeping, and data downlink. Cybersecurity enhancements incorporate NSA Type 1 cryptographic protection and compliance with CNSSP-12 for classified mission data.

The redesigned single-bay structure maximizes payload volume for rideshare missions and supports complex operations with four reaction wheels and four star trackers built in-house. These features enable precise pointing for applications such as space domain awareness and Earth observation.

Following LEO Express 3, Mira will support missions including VICTUS SURGO and VICTUS SALO, aiding Department of Defense tactically responsive space operations. CEO Tom Mueller emphasized that improving in-space mobility is essential to advancing a sustainable space economy.

Impulse is also scaling Mira production to meet proliferated architecture and rapid replenishment needs, underscoring its role in both commercial and defense sectors.

Related Links
 Impulse Space
 Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SPACEWAR
US Air Force awards Raft and SAIC contract to expand real time space intelligence for tactical operations
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Aug 08, 2025
 The U.S. Air Force has awarded Raft and Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) the Tactical Exploitation of National Capabilities (TENCAP) HOPE 2.0 contract, aimed at accelerating the delivery of national space-based intelligence to the tactical edge. TENCAP's mission focuses on connecting high-level space and intelligence systems with frontline operations. By using national capabilities such as satellite data and Title 50 resources, the program seeks to boost situational awareness, ... read more
SPACEWAR
Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine

 Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30

 Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine

 Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
SPACEWAR
Standing on White House roof, Trump jokes about installing missiles

 Israel intercepts Huthi missiles ans strikes Hezbollah missile factory killing 4

 Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to six: Ukraine

 22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit
SPACEWAR
Leonardo DRS completes first sea trials of maritime counter drone system for small uncrewed vessels

 Royal Canadian Navy selects MDA Space for next generation drone surveillance systems

 Lithuania requests NATO help after Russian drone incident

 Next generation of autonomous drones will harness wind like an albatross
SPACEWAR
Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions

 SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications

 SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2

 GovSat selects Thales Alenia Space to build secure satellite for military communications
SPACEWAR
US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept

 US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty

 Use of US bunker-buster bomb looms over Iran conflict
SPACEWAR
Canada's PM announces billions in defense spending to hit NATO target

 Germany suspends arms exports to Israel for use in Gaza

 Council of Europe cautions on weapon sales to Israel

 Turkey, Senegal discuss defence industry, security cooperation
SPACEWAR
European leaders to hold Ukraine online summit before Trump-Putin meet

 Trump, Putin agree to meet next week in Alaska

 US-Russia summits: the highs and lows

 Xi tells Putin China glad to see improved US-Russia relations
SPACEWAR
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.