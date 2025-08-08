Military Space News
 US Air Force awards Raft and SAIC contract to expand real time space intelligence for tactical operations
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Aug 08, 2025

The U.S. Air Force has awarded Raft and Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) the Tactical Exploitation of National Capabilities (TENCAP) HOPE 2.0 contract, aimed at accelerating the delivery of national space-based intelligence to the tactical edge.

TENCAP's mission focuses on connecting high-level space and intelligence systems with frontline operations. By using national capabilities such as satellite data and Title 50 resources, the program seeks to boost situational awareness, shorten decision cycles, and enable faster responses to evolving threats.

"Through TENCAP HOPE 2.0, the Air Force is advancing a critical mission: ensuring the power of our national space assets are accessible and operationally relevant for those at the tip of the spear," said Shubhi Mishra, Founder and CEO of Raft. "Together with SAIC, Raft is honored to deliver new era defense technology, secure platforms, and unified data architectures that enable a unified joint force from space to the tactical edge."

Raft will provide technologies including the Raft Data Platform ([R]DP), which unifies space-derived and other national data into a real-time operational picture, and the Raft Application Platform ([R]AP), a secure DevSecOps-ready environment for rapid deployment of mission applications across classification levels. Modular architectures supporting IL2 through IL6+ environments will ensure scalable, secure integration of emerging capabilities.

The award reflects the Air Force's push to apply commercial innovation and advanced engineering to joint all-domain operations. HOPE 2.0 aims to deliver the ability to act on space-based intelligence in real time, giving U.S. forces a competitive edge in complex battle environments.




SPACEWAR
