Military Space News
WAR REPORT
 Canadian PM Carney makes surprise trip to Ukraine
Canadian PM Carney makes surprise trip to Ukraine
 by Darryl Coote
 Washington DC (UPI) Aug 25, 2025

On the day celebrating Ukraine's independence, Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada made a surprise visit to Ukraine where Ottawa and Kyiv entered several agreements centered on defending the besieged European nation from Russia.

Carney made the official visit to Ukraine at President Volodymyr Zelensky's invitation, reaffirming their strong and enduring partnership, a joint communique read. The visit occurred on the 34th anniversary of the restoration of Ukraine's independence. Canada was the first Western country that recognized its independence and sovereignty in 1991.

During a joint press conference in Kyiv with Zelensky, the Canadian leader said when Ottawa made that decision to recognize an independent Ukraine more than three decades ago, it was choosing between clinging to the past in the name of stability and "to recognize Ukrainian independence in the name of freedom, fairness and democracy."

"I'd underscore the world faces a similar choice today," he said.

"At this hinge moment in history, Ukraine is, once again, at the frontline of the struggle for democracy and freedom," he continued. "This is a critical moment where allies must step up and lead, and Canada is answering that call. Canada is, has and always will be a steadfast ally in Ukraine's relentless pursuit of freedom."

He reiterated the widely held belief of Western leaders that an investment in Ukraine's defense is an investment in their own, reaffirming Canada's commitment to Ukraine.

Four documents were signed between the two governments on Sunday.

Carney and Zelensky signed a security cooperation action plan, which covers implementing mechanisms for cooperating in military training, defense capabilities development, intelligence sharing and more. It specifically sets out steps for the implementation of an agreement signed between the two in February.

A letter of joint defense production intent was signed by the countries' defense chiefs to co-produce defense materials in both Canada and Ukraine.

A mutual administrative assistance in customs matters agreement was also signed, along with the joint communique, which states Ottawa and Kyiv agree to initiate annual foreign affairs and defense ministries consultations among other actions.

A statement from Canada's prime minister's office states that among funding allocated Sunday includes more than $600 million to buy armored vehicles medical supplies and other "critical equipment" for Ukraine; $500 million to buy military equipment sourced from the United States through NATO, about $160 million for drone, counter-drone and electronic warfare capabilities; $120 million to support Canada's work in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and $72 million to source ammunition and explosives through a Czech initiative.

Carney also announced $22.4 million for humanitarian assistance and investments in Ukraine's democracy.

The amount equals the roughly $1.4 billion in aid that Canada pledge for Ukraine in February.

The visit occurs as the United States under President Donald Trump is pushing to secure a halt in the fighting in the nearly 3 1/2-year war if not a full peace agreement.

Zelensky has been seeking to confirm security guarantees from allies, and said during a press conference that followed a meeting between the two leaders that it is important to Ukraine that Canada participate at the same level as European countries, seeking assurances that Carney will deploy troops on the ground.

"We are counting on the presence of Canadian forces in Ukraine," Zelensky said. "This is important for us."

Carney said that the frontlines will be a "robust" Ukrainian military, and that they are working with ally nations through "the modalities of those security guarantees, on land, in the air and the sea, and I would not exclude the presence of troops."

Ukraine officially declared independence from the former Soviet Union on Aug. 24, 1991.

Related Links
 Space War News

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
WAR REPORT
Top US, Europe officers develop military options for Ukraine peace push
 Washington (AFP) Aug 21, 2025
 Top officers from the United States and Europe held talks this week to develop military options as part of efforts to broker an end to the devastating war in Ukraine, the US military said Thursday. US General Dan Caine and his counterparts from Finland, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom and Ukraine met Tuesday and Wednesday in Washington, a spokesperson for the US Joint Staff said in a statement. "They developed military options to support negotiations to bring a lasting peace to Europe ... read more
WAR REPORT
Next generation CapLink Array expands missile defense and satellite communication capabilities

 Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine

 Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30

 Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine
WAR REPORT
Israel strikes Yemen energy targets, presidential palace

 Zelensky says Ukraine has tested new long-range missile

 Pakistan establishes new missile force after India conflict, PM says

 Standing on White House roof, Trump jokes about installing missiles
WAR REPORT
Drone hits Russian nuclear site; Trump backs Ukraine on Independence Day

 Next generation Dronebuster 4 upgrade program launches for advanced counter drone defense

 Leonardo DRS completes first sea trials of maritime counter drone system for small uncrewed vessels

 Royal Canadian Navy selects MDA Space for next generation drone surveillance systems
WAR REPORT
York delivers full 21 satellite payload for Space Development Agency Tranche 1 launch

 Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions

 Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions

 SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications
WAR REPORT
China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade

 US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept

 US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
WAR REPORT
Council of Europe cautions on weapon sales to Israel

 Canada's PM announces billions in defense spending to hit NATO target

 Turkey, Senegal discuss defence industry, security cooperation

 Germany suspends arms exports to Israel for use in Gaza
WAR REPORT
NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit

 U.S. fighter jets intercept Russian spy plane off of Alaska

 NORAD: Russian spy planes fly near Alaska two days in a row

 National Guard troops begin carrying weapons in US capital
WAR REPORT
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.