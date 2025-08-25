Canadian PM Carney makes surprise trip to Ukraine



by Darryl Coote



Washington DC (UPI) Aug 25, 2025



On the day celebrating Ukraine's independence, Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada made a surprise visit to Ukraine where Ottawa and Kyiv entered several agreements centered on defending the besieged European nation from Russia.

Carney made the official visit to Ukraine at President Volodymyr Zelensky's invitation, reaffirming their strong and enduring partnership, a joint communique read. The visit occurred on the 34th anniversary of the restoration of Ukraine's independence. Canada was the first Western country that recognized its independence and sovereignty in 1991.

During a joint press conference in Kyiv with Zelensky, the Canadian leader said when Ottawa made that decision to recognize an independent Ukraine more than three decades ago, it was choosing between clinging to the past in the name of stability and "to recognize Ukrainian independence in the name of freedom, fairness and democracy."

"I'd underscore the world faces a similar choice today," he said.

"At this hinge moment in history, Ukraine is, once again, at the frontline of the struggle for democracy and freedom," he continued. "This is a critical moment where allies must step up and lead, and Canada is answering that call. Canada is, has and always will be a steadfast ally in Ukraine's relentless pursuit of freedom."

He reiterated the widely held belief of Western leaders that an investment in Ukraine's defense is an investment in their own, reaffirming Canada's commitment to Ukraine.

Four documents were signed between the two governments on Sunday.

Carney and Zelensky signed a security cooperation action plan, which covers implementing mechanisms for cooperating in military training, defense capabilities development, intelligence sharing and more. It specifically sets out steps for the implementation of an agreement signed between the two in February.

A letter of joint defense production intent was signed by the countries' defense chiefs to co-produce defense materials in both Canada and Ukraine.

A mutual administrative assistance in customs matters agreement was also signed, along with the joint communique, which states Ottawa and Kyiv agree to initiate annual foreign affairs and defense ministries consultations among other actions.

A statement from Canada's prime minister's office states that among funding allocated Sunday includes more than $600 million to buy armored vehicles medical supplies and other "critical equipment" for Ukraine; $500 million to buy military equipment sourced from the United States through NATO, about $160 million for drone, counter-drone and electronic warfare capabilities; $120 million to support Canada's work in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and $72 million to source ammunition and explosives through a Czech initiative.

Carney also announced $22.4 million for humanitarian assistance and investments in Ukraine's democracy.

The amount equals the roughly $1.4 billion in aid that Canada pledge for Ukraine in February.

The visit occurs as the United States under President Donald Trump is pushing to secure a halt in the fighting in the nearly 3 1/2-year war if not a full peace agreement.

Zelensky has been seeking to confirm security guarantees from allies, and said during a press conference that followed a meeting between the two leaders that it is important to Ukraine that Canada participate at the same level as European countries, seeking assurances that Carney will deploy troops on the ground.

"We are counting on the presence of Canadian forces in Ukraine," Zelensky said. "This is important for us."

Carney said that the frontlines will be a "robust" Ukrainian military, and that they are working with ally nations through "the modalities of those security guarantees, on land, in the air and the sea, and I would not exclude the presence of troops."

Ukraine officially declared independence from the former Soviet Union on Aug. 24, 1991.

Related Links

Space War News

