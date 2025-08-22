Military Space News
THE STANS
 Deadly clashes as Iraqi Kurdistan opposition figure arrested
Deadly clashes as Iraqi Kurdistan opposition figure arrested
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Baghdad (AFP) Aug 22, 2025

Three members of the security forces in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region were killed and 19 wounded during the arrest of an opposition figure on Friday, security officials said.

Lahur Sheikh Jangi surrendered after barricading himself in a luxury hotel with his guards, said one official who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the subject.

His brother Bolad was wounded and detained after hours of fighting that saw security forces use heavy artillery to dislodge them.

"Three law enforcement agents were killed, including one belonging to the Asayesh (special operations) branch, one from the anti-terrorist services and another from the 'Commandoes'," another official told AFP.

It is the second arrest of an opposition figure in Sulaimaniyah in less than two weeks, following the detention of New Generation leader Shaswar Abdulwahid on August 12.

The security services said later they had arrested all the armed men who confronted their forces, adding in a statement that calm had returned to the city.

Jangi is from the influential Talabani family, which is one of two ruling clans in the northern region. He was sidelined in 2021 amid tensions within the family.

He was formerly a senior leader in the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), one of two historic parties in the Kurdistan region, and held several top security posts.

The party controls Sulaimaniyah, the region's second-largest city.

- Calls for restraint -

Shortly before dawn, as security forces launched the arrest operation, clashes erupted with dozens of armed men protecting Jangi and his brother, with gunfire heard in the area.

Sulaimaniyah court spokesman, judge Salah Hassan, said an arrest warrant was issued on Thursday for Jangi and several others "for conspiracy aimed at destabilising security and stability".

In a statement, Jangi's current party, the People's Front, condemned the arrest as illegal and accused the security forces of using "drones, tanks and heavy artillery".

The party appealed to foreign diplomats, regional authorities and the central government in Baghdad to intervene.

In a statement, the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq expressed "concern over the ongoing developments in Sulaymaniyah governorate" and called for restraint.

The US mission to Iraq said it was closely monitoring the situation and also called for restraint.

Analyst Adel Bakawan said the arrests of Jangi and Abdulwahid were a way for the PUK to "neutralise its two most important adversaries".

Despite no longer being in the PUK, Jangi had not "completely severed ties with the supporter base" of the party, the analyst said.

Iraqi Kurdistan portrays itself as a haven of stability, but activists and opponents frequently denounce corruption, arbitrary arrests, and violations of press freedom and the right to protest.

Iraq is scheduled to hold elections in November for the federal parliament, including for seats in Kurdistan.

The prime minister of the Kurdistan region, Masrour Barzani, from the Kurdistan Democratic Party, called on Friday for "all sides to show restraint".

"Any problem or dispute must be resolved through legal channels," he said.

Related Links
 News From Across The Stans

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
THE STANS
From drought to floods, water extremes drive displacement in Afghanistan
 Afghanistan (AFP) Aug 20, 2025
 Next to small bundles of belongings, Maruf waited for a car to take him and his family away from their village in northern Afghanistan, where drought-ridden land had yielded nothing for years. "When you have children and are responsible for their needs, then tell me, what are you still doing in this ruin?" said the 50-year-old. Many of the mud homes around him are already empty, he said, his neighbours having abandoned the village, fleeing "thirst, hunger and a life with no future". Succ ... read more
THE STANS
Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine

 Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30

 Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine

 Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
THE STANS
Zelensky says Ukraine has tested new long-range missile

 Pakistan establishes new missile force after India conflict, PM says

 Standing on White House roof, Trump jokes about installing missiles

 Israel intercepts Huthi missiles ans strikes Hezbollah missile factory killing 4
THE STANS
Poland accuses Russia over military drone blast

 Leonardo DRS completes first sea trials of maritime counter drone system for small uncrewed vessels

 Royal Canadian Navy selects MDA Space for next generation drone surveillance systems

 Lithuania requests NATO help after Russian drone incident
THE STANS
Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions

 Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions

 SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications

 SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2
THE STANS
China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade

 US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept

 US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
THE STANS
Council of Europe cautions on weapon sales to Israel

 Canada's PM announces billions in defense spending to hit NATO target

 Turkey, Senegal discuss defence industry, security cooperation

 Germany suspends arms exports to Israel for use in Gaza
THE STANS
NATO flies jets over Romania-Ukraine border during Russian attack

 Russia says must be part of Ukraine security guarantees talks

 NATO to establish logistics base in Sweden: govt

 China says summit to provide stability, counter 'hegemonism'
THE STANS
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.