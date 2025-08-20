India test-fires nuclear-capable ballistic missile

|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine
Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30
Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine
Israel says intercepted missile fired from Yemen
Zelensky says Ukraine has tested new long-range missile
Pakistan establishes new missile force after India conflict, PM says
Standing on White House roof, Trump jokes about installing missiles
Israel intercepts Huthi missiles ans strikes Hezbollah missile factory killing 4
Poland accuses Russia over military drone blast
Leonardo DRS completes first sea trials of maritime counter drone system for small uncrewed vessels
Royal Canadian Navy selects MDA Space for next generation drone surveillance systems
Lithuania requests NATO help after Russian drone incident
Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions
Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions
SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications
SES and Luxembourg to expand military satcom with next generation GovSat2
China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade
US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept
US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy
Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Council of Europe cautions on weapon sales to Israel
Canada's PM announces billions in defense spending to hit NATO target
Turkey, Senegal discuss defence industry, security cooperation
Germany suspends arms exports to Israel for use in Gaza
NATO flies jets over Romania-Ukraine border during Russian attack
Russia says must be part of Ukraine security guarantees talks
China, India pledge to resume flights as Beijing's top diplomat wraps up visit
Indian PM to visit China, security chief says
