 Iraq seeks to deport hundreds of detained women and children
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Baghdad (AFP) Aug 25, 2025

Iraq wants to return hundreds of foreign women and their children detained in the country, though two foreign diplomats told AFP on Monday the process would be a lengthy one.

The initiative would exclude women condemned to death, but encompass those affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group as well as those found guilty of common crimes, an Iraqi security official told AFP.

The largest number of prisoners comes from Turkey, Azerbaijan and Russia, he said.

There are also two French women, including Djamila Boutoutaou, who was jailed for 20 years in 2018 for her links to IS.

The Iraqi authorities created a committee "charged with establishing a plan for the repatriation of foreign and Arab detainees, as well as their children", Iraqi justice ministry spokesman Ahmed Laibi said on Saturday, according to state media.

"We have hundreds of women and children in our penitentiary establishments," he said, adding that the committee was headed by the justice minister.

Deporting the women and children would also reduce prison overcrowding, Laibi said.

Prisons in Iraq are currently at 150 percent capacity, the ministry said in July.

Around 625 foreigners and 60 of their children are held in prisons in Iraq, a judicial source said, most of them linked to IS.

There are also thousands of Iraqis jailed for links to the group, often following hasty trials according to NGOs.

The jihadists were routed in 2017 in Iraq, having overrun much of the north and west of the country three years before.

The justice ministry brought together several foreign diplomats on Thursday to discuss the matter.

"I'm not sure this can happen very quickly," one European diplomat told AFP, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Repatriations "will only be possible in the case of bilateral agreements between two countries", they said.

An Arab diplomat said "such procedures cannot be completed quickly".

"To accelerate the process with countries that don't have (bilateral) agreements, Iraqi authorities have proposed using memorandums of understanding," the diplomat said.

He added that this would allow the executive power to act without waiting for parliamentary ratification.

Iran talks with European powers to be held in Geneva as sanctions loom
Tehran (AFP) Aug 25, 2025
 Tehran (AFP) Aug 25, 2025
 Nuclear talks scheduled for Tuesday between Iran and Britain, France and Germany will be held in Geneva, Iranian state media reported. "On Tuesday, Iran and the three European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, along with the European Union, will hold a new round of talks at the level of deputy foreign ministers in Geneva," state television said on Monday. The meeting will be the second since Iran's 12-day war with Israel in mid-June, during which the United States carried out strikes against ... read more
Next generation CapLink Array expands missile defense and satellite communication capabilities

 Germany to start deliveries of two Patriot systems to Ukraine

 Israel military intercepts Huthi missile fired from Yemen; Gaza civil defence says Israel strikes kill 30

 Germany seeks US guarantee before sending Patriots to Ukraine
Israel strikes Yemen energy targets, presidential palace

 Zelensky says Ukraine has tested new long-range missile

 Pakistan establishes new missile force after India conflict, PM says

 Standing on White House roof, Trump jokes about installing missiles
Drone hits Russian nuclear site; Trump backs Ukraine on Independence Day

 Next generation Dronebuster 4 upgrade program launches for advanced counter drone defense

 Leonardo DRS completes first sea trials of maritime counter drone system for small uncrewed vessels

 Royal Canadian Navy selects MDA Space for next generation drone surveillance systems
York delivers full 21 satellite payload for Space Development Agency Tranche 1 launch

 Globalstar strengthens defense reach with resilient satellite and 5G solutions

 Space Force taps five firms to develop secure global tactical satcom solutions

 SES Secures 5 Year Army Contract for Global Tactical Satellite Communications
China to showcase latest military hardware at September parade

 US soldier tried to give tank details to Russia: Justice Dept

 US 'moving at haste' to get Ukraine weapons: envoy

 Finnish MPs approve withdrawal from anti-mine treaty
Council of Europe cautions on weapon sales to Israel

 Canada's PM announces billions in defense spending to hit NATO target

 Turkey, Senegal discuss defence industry, security cooperation

 Germany suspends arms exports to Israel for use in Gaza
NATO chief calls for 'robust security guarantees' on Ukraine visit

 U.S. fighter jets intercept Russian spy plane off of Alaska

 NORAD: Russian spy planes fly near Alaska two days in a row

 National Guard troops begin carrying weapons in US capital
